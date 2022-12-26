Read full article on original website
BBC
Azeem Rafiq: Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in cricketer's garden
A hate crime investigation has been started by police after a man defecated in the garden of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. Earlier this month, the ex-bowler told MPs he had become a target of abuse since speaking out about racism. During the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing,...
newsnationnow.com
Photo of woman sitting next to serial killer goes viral
(NewsNation) — Charles Sobhraj, also known as “The Serpent,” became a free man Dec. 24. He’s been accused of killing nearly two dozen tourists around Asia in the 1970s. A recent photo of a woman sitting next to Sobhraj on an airplane headed to France, where he’ll begin his new life, has since gone viral.
Mystery as US tourist plunges three storeys to his death in front of screaming families at Thai airport
AN American tourist plunged three storeys to his death today in front of horrified families at an airport in Thailand. The 35-year-old, from Utah, fell from the third floor of the Phuket International Airport shortly after 3pm local time. Shocked tourists screamed as he slammed into the ground and lay...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Two arrested after Elle Edwards killed on Christmas Eve
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old who was shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve. Beautician Elle Edwards died in hospital after being shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village. Police said a 30-year-old man has...
BBC
Seven die in coach plunge horror in Spain
Emergency services in Spain have confirmed a seventh death after a bus plunged from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve (Saturday). Rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the Lérez river in the north-western Galicia region on Monday. Two people, including the driver, were hurt after...
Seven arrested in India for lynching soldier protesting against daughter’s leaked video
At least seven people were arrested for allegedly beating a soldier to death in India’s western state of Gujarat after he protested against the leak of an obscene video of his daughter.Border Security Force (BSF) personnel Meljibhai Vaghela was lynched on 24 December when he went to confront a 15-year-old boy who allegedly posted the video of his minor daughter online.The 45-year-old soldier, along with his wife and their sons went to the house of the suspect, identified as Sunil Jadav, who allegedly uploaded videos, said the first information report, which is the first step towards the start of...
Ontario police officer killed minutes after passing probationary period
A Canadian cop was fatally shot while responding to a vehicle in a ditch, just minutes after he had passed the probation period to become a police officer.
BBC
Missing girl, 13, found safe after Christmas disappearance
A 13-year-old girl missing for almost a week over Christmas has been found safe, police have said. Lyla Lake, from Basingstoke in Hampshire, had been missing since Wednesday 21 December. Police had renewed an appeal for information on Tuesday, releasing CCTV footage of her in Reading train station from the...
Girl, eight, dies and woman, 33, is arrested on suspicion of child neglect
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden unexplained death of the young girl from Maes-y-Deri, Lampeter on December 22 in Ceredigion.
Armed police swoop on Devon family holiday park after 'significant disorder' at clubhouse
A serious incident at the clubhouse today is said to have left parts of the building 'smashed up', with families having to leave the site.
Paedophile gymnastics teacher groomed and abused students as young as eight
A former gymnastics teacher has been jailed for grooming and abusing four of his underage students, some as young as eight years old.Norman Hogbin, 66, systematically groomed girls taking part in gymnastics, as well as other young victims, for many years.He bought the four pupils gifts, gave them preferential treatment and befriended their parents, police said.After Hogbin gained the parents’ trust, the paedophile exploited his position by sexually assaulting the young girls multiple times, according to police.Hogbin worked as a gymnastics instructor around Worthing, West Sussex, during the 1990s and early 2000s when the offences took place.Some of his victims...
Cops criticized for evicting man from his cave home of 3 years
A person found living in an underground hole has been removed following reports of unlawful activity. In the United Kingdom, the unhoused man’s eviction from his unusual cave-like dwelling just before Christmas has become a viral news story. Authorities in Suffolk county took action — during the holidays, no less — to vacate the forest goer from his home in a woodland off a major road in England. The man, who has not been named by local media, had reportedly fashioned a tent at the bottom of set of dug-out steps, leading into the ground, since February 2019. Law enforcement suspected the man...
Body discovered in freezer at Philadelphia home
A man is in custody after Philadelphia police made a "gruesome, tragic discovery" of a body inside a freezer with a bag on its head. A bloody knife was found nearby.Police discovered the body on Friday in a South Philadelphia home, according to city Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. The remains were found face down in a long freezer box in the home’s basement. Police taped off the area and began investigating, turning up a bloody knife near the freezer.According to NBC10, family members of two men who reportedly lived at the address visited the home on Friday to...
BBC
Man, 20, hit by car in attempted murder in Glasgow
A man is in hospital after being hit by a car in Glasgow, in what police are treating as an attempted murder. Officers were called to reports of a vehicle crashing into a pedestrian and parked cars before catching fire on Langlands Road in Govan. The 20-year-old was taken to...
Girl, 3, among three seriously hurt in horror Christmas Day triple car crash as man left fighting for life
A THREE-year-old girl is among three seriously injured in a horror Christmas Day crash. A man is also fighting for his life following the three-vehicle smash, which happened around 1pm yesterday. Emergency services rushed to the scene in Gwent, Wales, and discovered the horror. Three people were raced to hospital,...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
M62 crash: Shaan Hussain died when supercar overturned - police
A man who died in a motorway crash near Huddersfield was a passenger in a luxury supercar when it overturned, police have confirmed. Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was travelling in a black Lamborghini Urus when it crashed between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62 early on 21 December.
Emma Lovell stabbing: Four teens arrested over alleged home-invasion murder lived in halfway house
The four teenagers arrested over the alleged home-invasion murder of mother-of-two Emma Lovell, 41, were living in a nearby halfway house that accommodates youth offenders in Brisbane.
Man stopped by police after being caught driving car with missing wheel
A man was stopped by officers after he was spotted driving a car with one of the wheels missing in the East Midlands.Nottinghamshire Police said concerned members of the public had reported the motorist as he travelled around the Ollerton area in the damaged Renault.Officers said it was “quite unbelievable” that the vehicle was still moving with three wheels.The car was prohibited and the driver was reported for the offence after being told he “wasn’t going anywhere in it”, the force added.Nottinghamshire Police said: “When we heard the radio transmission of a car being driven without a wheel we made...
Family of murdered six-year-old call for ‘total reform of social services’
The family of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, the six-year-old boy murdered by his stepmother after months of torture and abuse, have said they fear more children will die unless there is “total reform of social services”. Relatives added they were disappointed at the scale of intervention taken since Arthur’s death,...
