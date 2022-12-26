ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Upworthy

Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand

Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
People

Parents of 19-Month-Old Nonuplets Introduce Their 5 Girls, 4 Boys: 'Not Easy to Put Them to Sleep'

"We are proud, it's something exceptional," dad Abdelkader Arby said of the nine babies, who recently returned home to Mali The world's only nonuplets are ready for their closeup.  As they prepared to go home to Mali last week after receiving 19 months of care in Morocco, parents Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby got a chance to introduce their five girls and four boys to Guinness World Records. "We are proud, it's something exceptional," Arby told the record-keeping organization. "The family is known worldwide, it's a great thing."  In a short video, Cissé...
The Independent

Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
Inside Nova

Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘

The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
New York Post

People shocked to discover what nutcrackers are actually for

Nutcrackers have become a staple part of Christmas decor — but their actual purpose has been a shock to some. Turns out, the true function of nutcrackers lies within its name. People have taken to social media to express their surprise after discovering nutcrackers are actually used to crack nuts. It may seem obvious given the name of the figurine, but it seems to have gone right over so many people’s heads. “‘You’re telling me that nutcrackers can actually crack nuts?’ -Me, Thanksgiving 2022,” one person tweeted. “Oomf genuinely didn’t know that nutcrackers crack nuts I’m sobbing rn,” another said. “Nutcrackers are actually used to crack...
Tyla

People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for

We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
BBC

Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say

Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
Tyla

Woman furious after being billed by neighbour for fence he put up 17 years ago

When deciding on a new house to either buy or rent, one of the biggest questions a lot of us will ask ourselves is: "What are the neighbours like?" Ideally, you never want to have a bad relationship with any of your neighbours, as most likely, you are going to come across them on a regular basis - whether that is them looking after a parcel for you or just an awkward smile as you take out the bins.
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.

