ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Holocaust survivor hits back after Whoopi Goldberg again plays down racial motive of Nazi genocide

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7uus_0jub83Zk00

A Holocaust survivor has lashed out at Whoopi Goldberg after she doubled down on her controversial views about the Holocaust not being about race which she made earlier this year.

“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race’,” said Ms Goldberg in an interview with The Times .

Ms Goldberg, who was promoting her new movie Till added that” “It wasn’t originally” about race saying that the Nazis also killed people they believed to be “mentally defective”.

When she was pressed on by interviewer Janice Turner that the Nazis considered Jews a race, Ms Goldberg said it was wrong to use their definition.

“The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?”

In a statement on Twitter, holocaust survivor Lucy Lipiner hit out at the “comedy has-been”.

“We told her that her comments harm us and she simply doesn’t care. I survived the Nazis and the Holocaust, so I’ll be damned if I let a comedy has-been, peddling a fake Jewish name get the better of me.”

Ms Goldberg was suspended by ABC earlier this year after suggesting the Holocaust “was not about race”.

Appearing on The View , Ms Goldberg had said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”

“But you’re missing the point! You’re missing the point,” she insisted, adding, “The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. That’s the problem.”

She had doubled down on her comments in an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that same day.

“I thought it was a salient discussion because as a Black person I think of race as being something that I can see. People were very angry and they said ‘no no we are a race – and I understand,” she told Colbert.

She had subsequently issued an apology after backlash from survivors and other groups.

Comments / 973

JoelyingBiden
3d ago

It's very funny this country fought again racism tyranny for years and All of a sudden it pops right back up out of the blue. Morgan Freeman said one time before in an interview if you want to end racism stop talking about it. people like Whoopi Goldberg and anyone else in the celebrity status or social media will always keep racism alive That's what they feed off of. And it's funny they always cry about they always been oppress for being who they are being black in America while they're surrounded by millions of dollars of endorsements. living in million dollar mansions living the lifestyle that only anyone can imagine. before any celebrity like Whoopi Goldberg can preach to anyone about racism Tell that hypocrite to go look in the mirror.

Reply(124)
633
No Joke
3d ago

Whoop Dee Do is a has been. Why didn't she leave America as she said she would, yet that loud mouth bigot is still here. Go away Whoop Dee Do. She is disrespectful. Celebrities need to shut up when it comes to their opinions. No one cares what you say. get that through you pulled hair brain.

Reply(42)
394
Really?????
3d ago

Get these horrible women off the public air waves. If anyone or show needs cancelled, it’s “The View” and the creatures that host it.

Reply(17)
339
Related
suggest.com

Alyssa Milano And Whoopi Goldberg Clash On ‘The View’ Over The Future Of Twitter

The discourse surrounding Elon Musk’s take-over of Twitter has made its way to The View, and it’s fair to say that the hosts aren’t seeing eye-to-eye. Longtime host Whoopi Goldberg specifically clashed with actress Alyssa Milano while she was a guest on the show. Here’s what the two Hollywood fixtures had to say about the controversy.
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg Rejects Claim That ‘Blazing Saddles’ Is Racist: ‘Leave the Movie Alone, Don’t Make Me Come for You’

Mindy Kaling ignited a spirited debate on social media this week after saying on “Good Morning America” that NBC’s “The Office” could not get made today because it’s “so inappropriate now.” The comment inspired “The View” hosts during the Dec. 7 episode to discuss other film and TV properties that some find too problematic for 2022. Whoopi Goldberg staunchly defended Mel Brooks’ 1975 satire “Blazing Saddles” against social media backlash claiming its satire is too racist and/or problematic to be accepted today. “It deals with racism by coming at it right, straight, out front, making you think and laugh about it,...
New York Post

Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time

The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners.  “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
The Crusader Newspaper

THE BLACKOUT OF RACISM IN WHITE AMERICA

There is a growing, but invisible, problem in America. Essentially, a lot of white people are unaware of the race problem, or so they say. Black people, on the other hand, are all too familiar with race issues. The denial among many whites to acknowledge racial tension is probably partially due to a certain amount of latent guilt.
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear

Madam C.J. Walker. Katherine Johnson. Lauren Simmons. Serena Williams. There are countless Black women who have proven over again that anything is possible. From dominating the hair-care industry in an era of fierce and overt discrimination to becoming the youngest full-time woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, the term "Black girl magic" came to be because Black women have always and continue to perform at a high level of excellence in the face of sexism, colorism, and racism. Yet, now more than ever, they are also speaking up about how this pressure has affected their personal lives. Take Michelle Obama, for example.
TheDailyBeast

Meet the Man Who Broke Out of Auschwitz to Warn the World

I first encountered Rudolph Vrba, distinguished professor of biochemistry at the University of Vancouver, survivor of Auschwitz, back in the late 1980s, when I had the privilege of watching Shoah, Claude Lanzmann’s epic film masterpiece about the Holocaust. The purpose of the film, says Yale historian Timothy Snyder, is “to bring the viewer into contact with the seemingly impossible, the unqualified nothingness of mass death.”
CBS Philly

Auschwitz survivor living in New Jersey speaks out against rise in antisemitism

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) - Of the first group of Jewish people who were transported to the Auschwitz concentration camps, only two members are still alive, and one of them lives in Voorhees. Regina Schwartzova-Pretter, 97, still has her concentration camp number tattooed on her left arm."I just try to do the best I could for myself," Schwartzova-Pretter said. "When the time is bad, the crying don't help." Schwartzova-Pretter grew up in what was then part of Czechoslovakia. "My family was a nice family. We had a nice home," she said. "But then when the war start, we got destroyed." As her...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Popculture

Meghan Markle Spokesperson Calls out 'PR Stunt' Apology Over 'Deeply Misogynist' Article

Meghan Markle's spokesperson is calling out The Sun's "deeply misogynist" article about the Duchess of Sussex and columnist Jeremy Clarkson's subsequent apology. The article, which was published on Dec. 16, received intense backlash after Clarkson admitted to hating Markle "on a cellular level," prompting an official apology from The Sun in addition to the media personality.
Tyla

King Charles praises William in Christmas speech but leaves out Harry

This year marks the first time King Charles III gave the royal Christmas Day speech following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ahead of his address, many Brits were left wondering whether he'd give a mention to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As most of you will be well aware,...
The Week

7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump NFTs

Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Ed Wexler | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Joe Heller | Copyright 2022 Hellertoon.com Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
The Independent

The Independent

998K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy