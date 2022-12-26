Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud inks coalition deals with UTJ, Religious Zionist and Noam
The Likud Party signed its final coalition agreement with United Torah Judaism (UTJ) on Wednesday, as well as with the Religious Zionism and Noam parties. The agreement with UTJ resolves a dispute that developed last week between the two factions that make up the party—Degel Hatorah and Agudat Israel—when the latter signed a coalition agreement apparently without first obtaining the former’s agreement.
Cleveland Jewish News
In call with Abbas, Gantz emphasizes ‘important ties’ with Palestinians
Outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday called for continued cooperation with Ramallah, speaking during a phone call with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. According to a statement from Gantz’s office, he emphasized “the important ties” with the P.A. and said “it is critical to maintain an open channel...
Cleveland Jewish News
In WSJ op-ed, Smotrich vows to uphold Israel’s democratic character
Religious Zionism Party head and incoming Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday in which he accuses the U.S. media of vilifying him and vows that the next government will uphold the country’s democratic character. “The U.S. media has vilified me...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu swears in new government, giving far-right figures key roles
(JTA) — Benjamin Netanyahu completed his stunning return to power by swearing into office a historically right-wing government coalition and beginning an unprecedented sixth stint as Israeli prime minister on Thursday. After winning a decisive mandate in November elections, Netanyahu spent several weeks negotiating with figures once relegated to...
Cleveland Jewish News
RJC says congressman-elect not invited to future events for lies about Jewish heritage
George Santos, due to be sworn in as a congressman on Jan. 3, is no longer welcome at Republican Jewish Coalition events. “We are very disappointed in Congressman-elect Santos,” RJC CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement on Tuesday. “He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage. In public comments and to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish. He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note. He will not be welcome at any future RJC event.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Republican Jewish Coalition CEO: George Santos ‘will not be welcome’ at our events
(JTA) — George Santos’ first Hanukkah party with the Republican Jewish Coalition will be his last. The group says it will not host Santos at any future events after the congressman-elect lied to RJC officials and to the public about being Jewish and the descendant of people who escaped the Holocaust.
Cleveland Jewish News
Coalition deals finalized in final step before far-right Israeli government is sworn in
(JTA) — Benjamin Netanyahu has signed agreements with the leaders of three far-right political parties that, together with his own Likud party, will form the next Israeli coalition government. On Twitter, Netanyahu, the incoming prime minister, also released his own list of principles for the next government, including among...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu’s new government could lose a critical constituency: American conservatives
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The op-ed was typical of the Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial page, extolling the virtues of moderation in all things. The difference was that the author of the piece published Wednesday, Bezalel Smotrich, has a reputation for extremism, and the political landscape he was imagining is in Israel, not America.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s 37th government sworn in
Israel’s thirty-seventh government was sworn in on Thursday, the culmination of a weeks-long political process following the victory of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc in the Nov. 1 national elections. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-ever serving leader, takes the reins for his sixth term in the Prime Minister’s Office,...
Cleveland Jewish News
List of ministers in Netanyahu government
The following is the current list of ministers in Israel’s incoming government. It is the sixth Israeli government Benjamin Netanyahu will head. 2. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Health, Minister of the Interior and Periphery / Aryeh Deri / Shas. 3. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development / Avi...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hanegbi: Netanyahu returned to politics because of Iran, not his trial
The designated head of Israel’s National Security Council, Tzahi Hanegbi, stated in an op-ed published on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu returned to politics because of the threat posed by Iran, and not because of his ongoing trial. According to Hanegbi, the incoming government aims to tackle...
Cleveland Jewish News
Amir Ohana tapped as next Knesset speaker
Likud Party member of Knesset Amir Ohana was selected on Wednesday as the incoming government’s candidate for parliamentary speaker, with fellow party member Ofir Katz proposed as the next chairman of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition in the legislature. The Knesset speaker is a key position whose holder...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s ambassador to France resigns in protest against Netanyahu government
Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. “Mr. Netanyahu, the essence of democracy is human rights and protecting the rights of the minority, I really hope you will remember this in your important position,” tweeted German.
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset passes ‘Ben-Gvir law’ granting expanded powers over police to incoming minister
Israel’s Knesset on Wednesday passed a law granting expanded control over the Israel Police to the National Security Minister, a newly created position expanding the powers of the Public Security Ministry. The amendment to the Police Ordinance Act, dubbed the “Ben-Gvir law” after Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir, who...
Cleveland Jewish News
Republican elected to Congress admits lying about Jewish ties, family fleeing Nazis
Republican George Santos, who in November was elected to represent New York’s third congressional district, admitted on Monday to lying on the campaign trail, including falsely claiming that his mother is Jewish and his grandparents fled the Nazis. In an interview with The New York Post, Santos said that...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli government guidelines envision settlement of Judea and Samaria
Israel’s incoming government on Wednesday published a list of policy guidelines that includes a vow to promote settlement throughout the country. “The Jewish people has an exclusive and inalienable right to all parts of the Land of Israel. The government will promote and develop the settlement of all parts of the Land of Israel—in the Galilee, the Negev, the Golan Heights and Judea and Samaria,” a clause in the document states.
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset passes ‘Smotrich-Deri’ amendment
Israel’s Knesset on Tuesday morning passed an amendment allowing Shas Party head Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister and Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich to become a second minister in the Defense Ministry. The amendment to Basic Law: The Government, which passed by a 63-vote majority following an...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF chief asks Netanyahu to hear ‘professional view’ before changes to chain of command
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, according to reports that emerged on Monday, made an unusual phone call to Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, asking that he be allowed to express his professional view of planned changes to the way security forces operate in Judea and Samaria.
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud’s Ohana becomes first-ever gay Knesset speaker
Likud Party lawmaker Amir Ohana on Thursday was elected Israel’s first-ever openly gay Knesset speaker. The Knesset speaker is a powerful position whose holder sets the government’s legislative agenda and controls which bills are brought to the plenum for votes. Ohana will effectively run the Knesset and also represent the body overseas, while filling in for President Isaac Herzog when he is unavailable.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid: Israel will use force to prevent Iran from going nuclear
Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid reiterated on Wednesday Israel’s “wall-to-wall” commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, issuing a threat that Jerusalem would use military power if necessary. “Two weeks ago, we held a large-scale joint exercise with the U.S. Air Force. The exercise, which simulated...
