Effingham Radio
Local Holiday Tournament Schedule & Scores For Tuesday December 27th
CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN OVER CUMBERLAND 51-39 CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT. FATHER MCGIVNEY OVER ELKVILLE/ZEIGLER-ROYALTON 63-4 CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN OVER EAST ALTON WOOD RIVER 41-38 STATE FARM HOLIDAY CLASSIC. BRIMFIELD OVER EL PASO-GRIDLEY 36-19 ROCK FALLS OVER BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 47-44 SHERRARD OVER ST....
Tuesday's prep roundup: Danville moves on in West Morgan tournament
TRINITY — Maddie Sherrill scored a team-high 14 points to help the Danville girls defeated Decatur 58-51 at the West Morgan Christmas Tournament on Tuesday. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
H.S. basketball: Area teams hold steady in boys AP polls
The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with records through Monday:. Class 4A1, Indpls Ben Davis 10-0, 2. Penn 6-0, 3. Indpls Cathedral 5-1, 4. Homestead 6-0, 5. Brownsburg 7-1 6. Noblesville 5-1, 7. Westfield 6-1, 8. Center Grove 8-0, 9. Carmel 6-3, 10. Hammond Central 6-0 Others receiving...
Full results: Richmond wins 2022 Bob Wettig Memorial Tournament
RICHMOND, Ind. — The 16th annual Bob Wettig Memorial Tournament gave Richmond basketball fans just about everything they could have asked for. Both Richmond and Seton advanced to the gold bracket, where they settled a debate that’s been going around town the last couple years, and the Red Devils came away with their first Wettig title since 2015.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Wednesday - December 28, 2022
(25 News Now) - We crowned our first holiday tournament champions on Wednesday night. At the 94th Annual Princeville Boys Holiday Tournament, Midland won the tourney title with a 39-29 win over Elmwood. Don’t worry Trojans fans, the girls team came away with a championship victory, beating Tremont 53-28 to win their 2nd straight Princeville tourney victory.
