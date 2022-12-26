ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Local Holiday Tournament Schedule & Scores For Tuesday December 27th

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN OVER CUMBERLAND 51-39 CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT. FATHER MCGIVNEY OVER ELKVILLE/ZEIGLER-ROYALTON 63-4 CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN OVER EAST ALTON WOOD RIVER 41-38 STATE FARM HOLIDAY CLASSIC. BRIMFIELD OVER EL PASO-GRIDLEY 36-19 ROCK FALLS OVER BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 47-44 SHERRARD OVER ST....
25 Sports High School Wednesday - December 28, 2022

(25 News Now) - We crowned our first holiday tournament champions on Wednesday night. At the 94th Annual Princeville Boys Holiday Tournament, Midland won the tourney title with a 39-29 win over Elmwood. Don’t worry Trojans fans, the girls team came away with a championship victory, beating Tremont 53-28 to win their 2nd straight Princeville tourney victory.
