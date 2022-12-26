CASTRO VALLEY – Alameda County sheriff's deputies have launched an investigation after a man was found fatally shot in a Castro Valley neighborhood late Monday night.Around 10:15 p.m., the sheriff's office was called to the area of Knox Street and North 6th Street following multiple reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Emergency personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The victim's name has not been released. During a search of the scene, what was described as "several dozen" expended shell casings were found. Deputies said it appeared the victim was the intended target of the shooting.Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.In a statement Wednesday, the sheriff's office said detectives would be in the area to speak with residents and search for possible video of the incident.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721.

CASTRO VALLEY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO