Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
californiaexaminer.net
A Woman Is Accused Of Killing Two Little Girls In San Francisco
A Woman Is Accused Of Killing Two Little Girls In San Francisco: Prosecutors said on Wednesday that they have charged a 34-year-old woman with murder in connection with the deaths of two young girls that occurred in the Hunters Point district of San Francisco last week. According to the San...
SF man arrested in Pacifica after being busted with over 550 ounces of marijuana
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue […]
SFGate
Suspect in racist rant at Bay Area In-N-Out arrested
SAN RAMON (BCN) Police said Monday they have arrested a Denver man suspected of a racist and homophobic rant against two people at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant on Christmas Eve. Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, allegedly harassed the diners at the In-N-Out Burger on San Ramon Valley Boulevard as they...
First Photos Of Man Charged With Homophobic & Racist Hate Crimes At In-N-Out Burger Surface After His Arrest
The first photos of the man charged with racist and homophobic hate crimes inside a California In-N-Out Burger over the weekend have surfaced after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The suspect, since identified as 40-year-old Jordan Krah, was arrested earlier this week and charged with two hate crimes connected to an incident that took place inside a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on December 24.Elliot Ha and Arine Kim, two friends who became the victims of the hate crimes believed to have been committed by Krah, were enjoying a meal at the burger restaurant when the 40-year-old Denver, Colorado native allegedly began...
KTVU FOX 2
BART investigates video of teen spraying passengers with fire extinguisher
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART police are investigating a video of a teen spraying a fire extinguisher at passengers and yelling cuss words that is circulating around social media. Posted on TikTok, the incident allegedly happened Christmas Eve. The video shows passengers begging the boy not to spray the toxic chemicals as he continually threatens them and ultimately fires the nozzle. A baby and a dog are among those targeted.
NBC Bay Area
Man Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Rant at San Ramon In-N-Out
A Colorado man has been arrested for violating California's hate crime laws after a viral TikTok video allegedly captured him making bigoted, racist comments toward other customers at an East Bay In-N-Out restaurant, police announced Monday. The suspect was identified by San Ramon's police chief as 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah,...
Woman, child found in human trafficking investigation at Rohnert Park hotel
Two victims of human trafficking, a woman and a minor, were found at a hotel in Rohnert Park last week, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.
KTVU FOX 2
15-year-old leads South San Francisco police on wild chase in stolen car
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested after leading South San Francisco police on a wild police chase in a stolen car two days after Christmas. Police said they first spotted the stolen car on Tuesday about 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Radburn and King drives.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf area
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning in San Francisco, according to police. At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf. Police said they located a person on the side of the road, and the suspect vehicle was nowhere to be found. Police said the pedestrian, whose name hasn't been released, died at the scene. No arrest has been made in the case, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to police. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
Man arrested for hate crime after video captures racist rant at San Ramon In-N-Out, police say
A man who was caught on video spewing racist and homophobic remarks to a woman and her friend at a San Ramon In-N-Out on Christmas Eve has been arrested, according to police.
californiaexaminer.net
California Teenager Detained In Connection With Parking Ticket Scam
According to the Santa Cruz Police Department, a juvenile has been taken into custody on suspicion of issuing phony parking citations in the area close to the beach in Santa Cruz. Damian Vela, a resident of Watsonville who is 19 years old, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon at...
thesfnews.com
Paulesha Green Arrested For Death Of Two Children
SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, December 23, a 34 year old woman by the name of Paulesha Green, was arrested after two children were found dead in the Bayview District. Police were called to the residence on Navy Road at 7:37 a.m. and met with two parents who directed them to the children. One child was a 1 year old girl and the other was a 5 year old girl, both unresponsive.
Search for Bay Area fisherman suspended, authorities say
Wil Chebib has been missing after reportedly going fishing on Christmas Day. He is described as 5-foot-6 with a shaved head.
KTVU FOX 2
Several hospitalized after mass overdose at San Francisco home on Christmas
SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities are investigating a mass overdose at a San Francisco home on Christmas that sent several people to the hospital, authorities said. The incident, which was first reported by the Marina Times, happened around 2 p.m. at a home near Post and Webster streets, according to San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter.
Missing Livermore woman found dead
The remains of a woman who went missing Livermore last month were found by police on Wednesday, according to a post from the Livermore Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Pleasant Hill arson arrest: suspect limps away from explosion
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Pleasant Hill police have arrested a man in connection with arson at an apartment complex. Police say officers responded to the Sun Valley apartment complex on Tuesday about 9 p.m. near Contra Costa Boulevard after reports of an explosion from the first floor. When officers arrived,...
Man killed in late night shooting in Castro Valley
CASTRO VALLEY – Alameda County sheriff's deputies have launched an investigation after a man was found fatally shot in a Castro Valley neighborhood late Monday night.Around 10:15 p.m., the sheriff's office was called to the area of Knox Street and North 6th Street following multiple reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Emergency personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The victim's name has not been released. During a search of the scene, what was described as "several dozen" expended shell casings were found. Deputies said it appeared the victim was the intended target of the shooting.Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.In a statement Wednesday, the sheriff's office said detectives would be in the area to speak with residents and search for possible video of the incident.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721.
