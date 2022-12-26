Read full article on original website
Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall shooter had previously threatened wife
THORNTON, Colo. — The man who killed his wife and then himself at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton on Christmas morning had threatened to shoot his wife and former co-workers about a year before the violence unfolded. That new information comes from court filings obtained by 9NEWS.
FOX21News.com
Man allegedly killed by roommate identified
CDOT is working with the Governor's Highway Safety Office to provide a discounted Lyft ride on New Years Eve. Flooding dampens holiday, tenants left to pick up …. Those living at Centennial Plaza Apartments in Colorado Springs had their holiday season dampened when seven floors of the 11-story building flooded on Christmas day.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man near Berkeley Lake Park
A 22-year-old turned himself in after he allegedly shot and killed a man near Berkeley Lake Park on Monday.
16-year-old Denver girl found dead near dumpster day after Christmas
DENVER (TCD) -- A 16-year-old girl was found dead the day after Christmas in what police are now investigating as a homicide. On the morning of Dec. 26, Denver Police tweeted they were conducting an outdoor death investigation near the 4900 block of N. Salida Street. Police said the victim, Tayanna Manuel, was a juvenile female and that her death was determined to be a homicide.
Marshall Fire had multiple ignition points, Boulder County sheriff says
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Marshall Fire that ravaged Boulder County last Dec. 30 did not start with a single spark, Sheriff Joe Pelle confirmed to 9Wants to Know on Wednesday. Pelle declined to discuss other details in the nearly complete investigation of the state’s most destructive wildfire, but...
Suspect arrested in fatal Denver park shooting
Denver Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in Monday's fatal shooting at Berkeley Lake Park, according to a news release. Police arrested Miguel Piria, 22, on Wednesday as a suspect in the shooting after Piria turned himself in. Police responded to the call Monday about a person shot in the area...
Idaho8.com
Married couple dead in apparent murder-suicide outside their former Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation, police say
Law enforcement officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday at a Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, police said. Police in Thornton responded to a call of fire at the congregation where they were told an adult female was shot and killed by an adult male who then turned the gun himself, according to a statement from police.
Video shows student assaulted as parent fears for child's safety
A special needs student was brutally attacked by another student earlier this month at High Point Academy, a charter school that teaches K-8 on N. Dunkirk Street in Aurora. The student who was attacked had to be hospitalized following the incident. The mother of the student says she warned officials at the school about her child being bullied days before this incident happened and they did nothing about it.Now, all family wants is justice. Grace Espinoza, a seventh grader who was attacked by the student told CBS News Colorado the incident happened during indoor recess while she was working on a couple...
1310kfka.com
Man beaten in Christmas Day attack in Thornton dies, suspect wanted
A 70-year-old man, who was brutally attacked in Thornton Christmas Day, has died. Police said the victim was punched and kicked after backing into another person’s car near Thirsty’s Pub on the 1200 block of East 104th Avenue. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries and died Monday. Police are still looking for the man’s attacker, who they say has red or blonde hair that’s at least shoulder length and a red or blonde beard. He may have fled the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black vinyl-wrapped hood and a large roof rack. They suspect his vehicle has front end damage.
Armed robbery call ends in police pursuit, shooting in Commerce City
The Thornton Police Department said around 1 p.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Wells Fargo bank located at 12040 on Colorado Boulevard.
Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspect
Authorities in Denver are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 23 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on the 4800 block of North Chambers Road. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between the age of 30-49, standing 5 foot 9 inches tall and possibly weighing 180 pounds. Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect or the investigation to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Denver police say tippers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
Greeley police shoot, kill armed suspect who refused commands, officials say
An allegedly armed suspect is dead after he was shot and killed by Greeley police overnight, according to officials investigating the shooting.
1310kfka.com
1 hurt, 1 arrested in north Fort Collins shooting
One man was hurt and another arrested after a shooting in broad daylight in north Fort Collins. It happened at 12:30 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of North College Avenue. The victim has been treated and released from the hospital. Police said the victim and the suspect knew one another.
Fire victim shares struggles after losing Boulder home in Sunshine Wildland Fire
Lopa van der Mersch lived in one of the homes that was lost in the Sunshine Wildland Fire. She said the fire started on her deck before spreading to her home on Dec. 19.
CBS News
Deadly shooting reported near Broncos' stadium
One person was shot and killed in the 1600 block of North Grove Street, across the street from the Broncos' stadium, Denver police said Tuesday. The shooting was initially reported around 7:40 p.m. but police said the extent of the victim's injuries was unknown. About an hour later, they said the victim had died.
70-year-old man beaten to death after backing into car in parking lot
THORNTON, Colo. — A 70-year-old man died Monday after he was brutally attacked in a Thornton parking lot on Christmas Day, police said on Tuesday. Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Thornton Police officers were called to Thirsty's Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave. When they arrived, they found the victim and learned that he had been punched and kicked after backing into another person's car.
Armed 29-year-old shot, killed by Greeley officers after refusing commands
Greeley police officers shot and killed an armed 29-year-old man early on Tuesday morning after Greeley Police Department says he refused to listen to officer commands. According to the Greeley PD press release, it was just before 12:45 a.m. when officers responded to a call for medical assistance in the area of the 100 block of E 24th Street. On scene, officers encountered the 29-year-old man, who they say was armed, and after refusing to listen to police, was shot by police. He was taken for treatment at a medical facility and was pronounced dead. Investigators told CBS News Colorado the man was not part of the medical call, and what led to the shooting was separate and unrelated. There were no other details about the man police shot and killed in the press release, and there was no other information about the type of weapon he was armed with during the time of the shooting.There was no report any officers involved at the scene were injured during the shooting or response. The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team responded to lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.Anyone with information can contact Investigations Sergeant Kurt Clow at 970-674-6410 or kclow@windsorgov.com.
2 men killed in shooting on E Tennessee Place in Aurora
Two men died after they were found injured in a shooting in the 17500 block of E Tennessee Place in Aurora on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the report of the shooting around 12:30 pm. Both victims were found with gunshot injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, but died a short time later. There were no arrests or immediate suspect information the day of the shooting. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). By submitting your tip through Crime Stoppers, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.
Dog seen being strangled at Wheat Ridge Walmart has new forever home
Good news! A dog who was seen being attacked by her former owner in Wheat Ridge has a new, loving forever home, Wheat Ridge Police Department was proud to announce on Wednesday. We originally shared Roni's story after police reported her owner had been seen attempting to strangler her with a phone charging cord in a Walmart parking lot. Good Samaritan Rebecca rushed to Walmart employees and met employee Rita, who ultimately was able to save Roni. After going through the process, Rebecca was able to adopt Roni, and she will now be called Maizie from now on. Wheat Ridge PD was...
KDVR.com
Russian oligarch dies, raising suspicions
Matt Mauro looks at the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the death of an oligarch who opposed the war. Matt Mauro looks at the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the death of an oligarch who opposed the war. Therapy horses were rescued from the...
