Greeley police officers shot and killed an armed 29-year-old man early on Tuesday morning after Greeley Police Department says he refused to listen to officer commands. According to the Greeley PD press release, it was just before 12:45 a.m. when officers responded to a call for medical assistance in the area of the 100 block of E 24th Street. On scene, officers encountered the 29-year-old man, who they say was armed, and after refusing to listen to police, was shot by police. He was taken for treatment at a medical facility and was pronounced dead. Investigators told CBS News Colorado the man was not part of the medical call, and what led to the shooting was separate and unrelated. There were no other details about the man police shot and killed in the press release, and there was no other information about the type of weapon he was armed with during the time of the shooting.There was no report any officers involved at the scene were injured during the shooting or response. The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team responded to lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.Anyone with information can contact Investigations Sergeant Kurt Clow at 970-674-6410 or kclow@windsorgov.com.

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO