ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkesville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Driver hospitalized after wreck on GA 400 in Forsyth County

One person was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition after a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon on GA 400 in Forsyth County. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the Cumming Police Department and the Forsyth County Fire Department responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the wreck on GA 400 northbound near Bald Ridge Marina Road.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Alpharetta man dies in Christmas Eve crash

A 30-year-old Alpharetta man died Christmas Eve in a crash in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department were dispatched to the area of River Club Drive and Riverhill Court, in the Chattahoochee River Club Subdivision, at about 11:15 p.m. in response to a single vehicle crash.
ALPHARETTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Man dies after power outage turns off oxygen on Christmas Eve

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that a man passed away on Christmas Eve after the power went out during freezing temperatures. Officials said they responded to the Ashely Downs Sub-Division at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 24 after family members found the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Death of 7-week-old baby ruled a homicide

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a couple is facing charges after the death of a 7-week-old infant on Monday. A 911 call was placed from an apartment complex on Keoway Drive reporting a baby in possible cardiac arrest. EMS found the baby boy,...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Commerce structure fire leaves home with smoke damage

A family was displaced from their home following an accidental structure fire Monday afternoon in Commerce. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, the department responded to 521 Hebron, Rd, Commerce at 1:20 p.m. and found that the home was emitting heavy smoke and flames. All occupants were already out of the house.
COMMERCE, GA
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Chase across multiple counties ends along I-85

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens City Police Department said a suspect led officers on a chase into Anderson County on Monday afternoon. Officers said they first tried to stop the suspect when they spotted him and recognized him as a habitual traffic offender. However, he refused to stop, and officers began to follow.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Two killed in Hart County, Georgia crash, troopers say

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed Monday in a crash in Hart County, Georgia. Sgt. J.R. Dean from the Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Seed Cleaner Road. Dean said Francis White Morrison was driving westbound on Highway...
HART COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities seeking Hall County shoplifting suspects

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of suspects in a shoplifting at a Gainesville store. In a social media post, the sheriff's office said a man and a woman seen on surveillance video are suspected of stealing merchandise from a Family Dollar store on Mountain View Road on December 14.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Oakwood man arrested after 36-mile chase with Lumpkin County deputies

An Oakwood man that led officers on a chase through three counties last week was wanted on outstanding warrants from Habersham and Hall counties. Zachary Tyler Baker, 23, was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, no seatbelt, speed restrictions and failure to use headlights in the Dec. 21 chase that began in Lumpkin County, said Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Alan Roach.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Christmas Eve fire in Franklin County claims life of one person

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause of a fatal Christmas Eve fire in the Gumlog community. Franklin County Deputy Coroner Clayton Bryant said one person died in the fire Saturday morning on Buttercup Lane. “Four of the other residents were able to escape,” Bryant...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gainesville Police say it was “like a scene from Home Alone”

Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Trailer, chicken house damaged by fire near Murrayville

A trailer and chicken house were badly damaged in a fire in northwest Hall County Monday night. Kimberlie Ledsinger with Hall County Fire Rescue said crew were called to the fire on Gillespie Road just north of Price Road around 7:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found both buildings around 70 percent involved in flames.
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy