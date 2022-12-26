Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
accesswdun.com
Driver hospitalized after wreck on GA 400 in Forsyth County
One person was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition after a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon on GA 400 in Forsyth County. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the Cumming Police Department and the Forsyth County Fire Department responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the wreck on GA 400 northbound near Bald Ridge Marina Road.
Man killed in Christmas Eve car crash in Forsyth County
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a fatality related to a single-vehicle crashPhoto byGetty Images. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a fatality related to a single-vehicle crash.
Alpharetta man dies in Christmas Eve crash
A 30-year-old Alpharetta man died Christmas Eve in a crash in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department were dispatched to the area of River Club Drive and Riverhill Court, in the Chattahoochee River Club Subdivision, at about 11:15 p.m. in response to a single vehicle crash.
Car crashes, some of them deadly, investigated in Athens and NE Ga
The Tuesday afternoon crash that closed a stretch of Danielsville Road in Athens involved the driver of an allegedly stolen car, who was being chased by Georgia State Troopers. The wreck happened on 29 North near Nowhere Road in Athens. We have this morning the names of the two people...
FOX Carolina
Man dies after power outage turns off oxygen on Christmas Eve
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that a man passed away on Christmas Eve after the power went out during freezing temperatures. Officials said they responded to the Ashely Downs Sub-Division at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 24 after family members found the...
FOX Carolina
Death of 7-week-old baby ruled a homicide
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a couple is facing charges after the death of a 7-week-old infant on Monday. A 911 call was placed from an apartment complex on Keoway Drive reporting a baby in possible cardiac arrest. EMS found the baby boy,...
NE Ga police blotter: three killed in crashes in Hart and Habersham counties
Two people were killed in a Monday crash on Royston Highway in Hart County. The driver and a passenger died in the single-vehicle accident. The Georgia State Patrol says the names of the victims have not yet been released. The Georgia State Patrol says a Clarkesville man was killed in...
91-year-old dies on Christmas day trying to fix water pipe
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a 91-year-old man that was reported missing was found dead on Christmas day.
accesswdun.com
Fatal Christmas Eve fire remains under investigation in Franklin County
State and local officials still have not released the name of a fire victim who died Christmas Eve in the Gumlog community. Franklin County Deputy Coroner Clayton Bryant said one person died in the fire Saturday morning on Buttercup Lane. “The deceased victim has been taken to the GBI Crime...
accesswdun.com
Commerce structure fire leaves home with smoke damage
A family was displaced from their home following an accidental structure fire Monday afternoon in Commerce. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, the department responded to 521 Hebron, Rd, Commerce at 1:20 p.m. and found that the home was emitting heavy smoke and flames. All occupants were already out of the house.
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Chase across multiple counties ends along I-85
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens City Police Department said a suspect led officers on a chase into Anderson County on Monday afternoon. Officers said they first tried to stop the suspect when they spotted him and recognized him as a habitual traffic offender. However, he refused to stop, and officers began to follow.
WYFF4.com
Two killed in Hart County, Georgia crash, troopers say
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed Monday in a crash in Hart County, Georgia. Sgt. J.R. Dean from the Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Seed Cleaner Road. Dean said Francis White Morrison was driving westbound on Highway...
accesswdun.com
Authorities seeking Hall County shoplifting suspects
The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of suspects in a shoplifting at a Gainesville store. In a social media post, the sheriff's office said a man and a woman seen on surveillance video are suspected of stealing merchandise from a Family Dollar store on Mountain View Road on December 14.
Coroner speaks out after 2 people died due to freezing weather
Two deaths, just 20 minutes away from each other, were both related to the freezing temperatures that swept through the Upstate.
accesswdun.com
Oakwood man arrested after 36-mile chase with Lumpkin County deputies
An Oakwood man that led officers on a chase through three counties last week was wanted on outstanding warrants from Habersham and Hall counties. Zachary Tyler Baker, 23, was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, no seatbelt, speed restrictions and failure to use headlights in the Dec. 21 chase that began in Lumpkin County, said Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Alan Roach.
accesswdun.com
Christmas Eve fire in Franklin County claims life of one person
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause of a fatal Christmas Eve fire in the Gumlog community. Franklin County Deputy Coroner Clayton Bryant said one person died in the fire Saturday morning on Buttercup Lane. “Four of the other residents were able to escape,” Bryant...
Gainesville Police say it was “like a scene from Home Alone”
Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.
Christmas weekend fires include deadly blaze in Franklin Co
A Christmas weekend fire in Franklin County leaves one person dead: a woman died in the blaze that burned a home in the Gumlog community of Franklin County. Four other people were able to escape without serious injuries. An investigation is ongoing. A father and his special needs son were...
accesswdun.com
Trailer, chicken house damaged by fire near Murrayville
A trailer and chicken house were badly damaged in a fire in northwest Hall County Monday night. Kimberlie Ledsinger with Hall County Fire Rescue said crew were called to the fire on Gillespie Road just north of Price Road around 7:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found both buildings around 70 percent involved in flames.
Man dies after power failure at his home in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a man died from a power failure at his home on Christmas Eve as a result of the recent winter storm Elliot.
Comments / 0