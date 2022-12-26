Read full article on original website
Related
Camilla Parker Bowles Ditches Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Fashion Rule
Here's what the late Queen Elizabeth II always wore that you won't catch King Charles' wife Camilla, Queen Consort wearing.
Prince Louis Strikes Again With His Shenanigans During Christmas Day Walk
The Royal family is partaking in their holiday traditions for the first time since the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth. King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the family for the first time on their Sunday Christmas Day walk to Saint Magdalene’s Church. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children were present, and Prince Louis, in particular, stole the show with his colorful four-year-old personality.
Princess Eugenie Draws Mixed Reactions After Supporting Kate Middleton Following 'Harry & Meghan' Appearance
Princess Eugenie shows her support to Kate Middleton after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feature her in their controversial Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan." Prince Andrew's daughter shares a series of photos of the Christmas carol concert of Prince William's wife, "Together at Christmas," revealing it's an honor to be at the event.
suggest.com
What Do Prince William And Kate Middleton Get Their Kids For Christmas? Here’s A Clue
Have you ever wanted to know what the members of the royal family get each other for Christmas? Here’s your chance! A former palace employee revealed the kinds of presents Prince William and Kate Middleton get for their children, and each other. Former royal butler Grant Harrold worked for...
The Reported Reason Princess Anne Missed Sandringham Christmas Walk
Christmas 2022 for the royal family was anything but familiar. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died in September, and this Christmas marked the family's first without their beloved matriarch. It was also the first Christmas that King Charles III made the church trip at Sandringham as monarch. Though all...
Prince Louis runs after family as he thinks he’s being ‘left behind’
Prince Louis stole the show yet again. A quick-thinking royal fan took a video of the 4-year-old frantically running outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in an attempt to catch up to his family, thinking he was being left behind. In the short clip, Louis can be heard calling out his sister Charlotte’s name. The Christmas Day outing marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest joined his parents and siblings — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9 — for the annual holiday church service. It’s also the first time in two years that the royal family walked up to...
Why Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla's New Titles Bad News for Prince Andrew
Charles has signaled that there'll be no return for Andrew to his military patronages, as the king hands cherished role to Queen Camilla.
Popculture
King Charles: Major Royal Artifact to Be Altered for Coronation
King Charles III's coronation is just months away, but there are some changes being made ahead of the historic day. When the newly-appointed monarch is officially crowned sovereign on May 6, he will don the St. Edward's Crown, a royal artifact that is currently undergoing some slight alterations ahead of the big day.
Popculture
King Charles Bars Royal Family Member From Buckingham Palace
King Charles wasted little time making it clear he was now on the throne. According to The Sun, the former prince has removed a fellow Royal Family member from Buckingham Palace. The outlet reports that Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is no longer allowed to have an office in the building and cannot use the address going forward.
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice Debunk Meghan Markle’s Claim on Christmas Day
Find out how the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, and other royals disproved a claim Meghan Markle made during the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix documentary.
King Charles Will Break Queen Elizabeth II’s Biggest Christmas Tradition This Year
Find out which one of Queen Elizabeth II's long-stranding traditions her son, King Charles III, is set to do away with this Christmas.
King Charles III May Be Planning a ‘Dignified Power Move’ In His First Christmas Speech, But Half of the UK Admit They Still Won’t Be Tuning In
For the first time in his life, King Charles III will be tasked with giving the annual Christmas speech to citizens of the UK.
Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Suede Boots With Blue Coat & Matching Fascinator on Christmas Day
Queen Consort Camilla paired monochrome tones to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech. While leaving Sandringham Church in Norfolk during the occasion, the royal wore a deep blue coat with long sleeves, a paneled front and tufted trim atop what appeared to be a matching midi dress. Continuing her blue storyline was a matching fascinator trimmed with a pile of curled feathers. A dark blue stitched Chanel top-handle handbag, black leather gloves and a delicate silver pendant necklace — as well as a matching rectangular brooch — completed...
Beaming Kate and William introduce their children to fans as interactions delight Sandringham crowd
The Princess of Wales and her husband guided George, Charlotte and Louis as they spoke with well wishers and received gifts from members of the public after their Christmas Day church service.
Princess Charlotte has ‘adorable’ response to Paddington reading at Westminster Abbey service
Princess Charlotte stole the show at the Westminster Abbey Carol Concert with her “sweet” reaction to an appearance by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.Recorded earlier this month and broadcast on Christmas Eve, the Together at Christmas service saw the Cambridge family come together for the event, which was hosted by the Princess of Wales.The Prince of Wales and Prince George were also in attendance at the ceremony, which was filmed earlier this month.As part of the celebrations, Hugh Bonneville, who plays Mr Brown in the Paddington films, did a reading in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.As the announcement...
How Close Are Kate Middleton and Her Father-in-Law King Charles?
Here's what we know about the Princess of Wales' relationship with her father-in-law King Charles III and just how close they are.
TODAY.com
King Charles and Camilla release 2022 Christmas card
King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, have released their first Christmas card since Charles ascended to the throne in September. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Charles and Camilla debuted their Christmas card, featuring a close-up photo of the royal couple donning attire that matched the festive theme. In the...
King Charles III’s Crown Is Getting a Makeover Ahead of His Coronation
The centerpiece of the British Crown Jewels has quietly disappeared from public view—but don’t blame the Beefeaters. The historic St Edward’s Crown was taken from the Tower of London “for modification work” ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, according to a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. The priceless heirloom hasn’t been outside the Tower for some 60 years. The transportation of the crown was kept tightly under wraps until its safe delivery, and the current location has not been disclosed. As per the centuries-old tradition, the king will be presented with the crown during a solemn ceremony at London’s Westminster...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will End Up With ‘Empty’ Lives ‘Built on a Foundation of Resentment’ Says Commentator
Meghan and Harry are establishing their brand and releasing projects under the Archewell umbrella. One commentator doesn't think the duke and duchess have longevity.
'He’s on his own': King Charles reportedly boots Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace
Three years after being disgraced and stepping down from his public role in the British royal family, Prince Andrew will now be kicked out of Buckingham Palace by King Charles III, along with what is left of his staff.
The List
60K+
Followers
42K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0