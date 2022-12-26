ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Comments / 0

Related
Scary Mommy

Prince Louis Strikes Again With His Shenanigans During Christmas Day Walk

The Royal family is partaking in their holiday traditions for the first time since the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth. King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the family for the first time on their Sunday Christmas Day walk to Saint Magdalene’s Church. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children were present, and Prince Louis, in particular, stole the show with his colorful four-year-old personality.
The List

The Reported Reason Princess Anne Missed Sandringham Christmas Walk

Christmas 2022 for the royal family was anything but familiar. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died in September, and this Christmas marked the family's first without their beloved matriarch. It was also the first Christmas that King Charles III made the church trip at Sandringham as monarch. Though all...
Page Six

Prince Louis runs after family as he thinks he’s being ‘left behind’

Prince Louis stole the show yet again. A quick-thinking royal fan took a video of the 4-year-old frantically running outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in an attempt to catch up to his family, thinking he was being left behind. In the short clip, Louis can be heard calling out his sister Charlotte’s name. The Christmas Day outing marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest joined his parents and siblings — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9 — for the annual holiday church service. It’s also the first time in two years that the royal family walked up to...
Popculture

King Charles: Major Royal Artifact to Be Altered for Coronation

King Charles III's coronation is just months away, but there are some changes being made ahead of the historic day. When the newly-appointed monarch is officially crowned sovereign on May 6, he will don the St. Edward's Crown, a royal artifact that is currently undergoing some slight alterations ahead of the big day.
Popculture

King Charles Bars Royal Family Member From Buckingham Palace

King Charles wasted little time making it clear he was now on the throne. According to The Sun, the former prince has removed a fellow Royal Family member from Buckingham Palace. The outlet reports that Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is no longer allowed to have an office in the building and cannot use the address going forward.
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Suede Boots With Blue Coat & Matching Fascinator on Christmas Day

Queen Consort Camilla paired monochrome tones to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech. While leaving Sandringham Church in Norfolk during the occasion, the royal wore a deep blue coat with long sleeves, a paneled front and tufted trim atop what appeared to be a matching midi dress. Continuing her blue storyline was a matching fascinator trimmed with a pile of curled feathers. A dark blue stitched Chanel top-handle handbag, black leather gloves and a delicate silver pendant necklace — as well as a matching rectangular brooch — completed...
The Independent

Princess Charlotte has ‘adorable’ response to Paddington reading at Westminster Abbey service

Princess Charlotte stole the show at the Westminster Abbey Carol Concert with her “sweet” reaction to an appearance by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.Recorded earlier this month and broadcast on Christmas Eve, the Together at Christmas service saw the Cambridge family come together for the event, which was hosted by the Princess of Wales.The Prince of Wales and Prince George were also in attendance at the ceremony, which was filmed earlier this month.As part of the celebrations, Hugh Bonneville, who plays Mr Brown in the Paddington films, did a reading in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.As the announcement...
TODAY.com

King Charles and Camilla release 2022 Christmas card

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, have released their first Christmas card since Charles ascended to the throne in September. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Charles and Camilla debuted their Christmas card, featuring a close-up photo of the royal couple donning attire that matched the festive theme. In the...
Robb Report

King Charles III’s Crown Is Getting a Makeover Ahead of His Coronation

The centerpiece of the British Crown Jewels has quietly disappeared from public view—but don’t blame the Beefeaters. The historic St Edward’s Crown was taken from the Tower of London “for modification work” ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, according to a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. The priceless heirloom hasn’t been outside the Tower for some 60 years. The transportation of the crown was kept tightly under wraps until its safe delivery, and the current location has not been disclosed. As per the centuries-old tradition, the king will be presented with the crown during a solemn ceremony at London’s Westminster...
The List

The List

60K+
Followers
42K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy