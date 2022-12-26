Slide 1 of 20: If you're stumped for garden path ideas because, well, yours is already just there, or because you want fresh inspiration as you're starting with a clean (garden) slate, we can help. Whether you're after a natural, weathered look or a formal and contemporary finish, we have many looks for backyards big and small, and practical advice on how to achieve them. Garden paths are an integral part of garden landscaping and can add design flair as well as function to your backyard. From soft gravel paths lined with fragrant herbs to oversized pavers laid in intricate patterns, exploring a range of looks will help you find the one that's perfect for your backyard. Before designing a garden path, you need to strike the right balance between ease of laying, cost-effectiveness of your chosen material, and the desired look. Landscape designer and Co-founder of the gardeningit.com blog Kristina Mathew advises that the simplest way to make a garden path 'is to first dig into the soil. Then, make several parallel lines of regular width, burying the soil between them. Start in the middle and work outwards.' If cost is the most important consideration, choose gravel, which is also one of the most versatile garden path materials – 'Gravel comes in many different colors, sizes, and textures. You have the option of choosing your own color gravel mix, or you can choose from the preselected colors available.' Complete beginner and don't want to spend any money? Katie Krejci, a homesteader and blogger from The Homesteading RD, advises to just create dirt paths – 'this is what I use in 90 percent of my gardens. Simply choose a path and allow it to get compact with heavy use. This will deter the growth of some weeds, however you will need to pick some out from time to time. This is a timeless option and obtainable for any garden - large or small.' By Anna Cottrell, Sarah Warwick.

