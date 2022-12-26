Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chase, Custer, Frontier, Garfield, Hayes, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Chase; Custer; Frontier; Garfield; Hayes; Lincoln; Perkins; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and lowered visibilities. Prepare for hazardous travel conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 09:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of a half inch to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of a half inch to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
