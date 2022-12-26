Effective: 2022-12-29 09:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of a half inch to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

CLAY COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO