FOX Sports
Nketiah scores, leader Arsenal rallies to beat West Ham 3-1
LONDON (AP) — Eddie Nketiah scored the final goal of the match on his first start for Arsenal this season as the Premier League leaders completed a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham on Monday. The hosts dominated possession in the first half but Said Benrahma’s spot kick for...
BBC
Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter predicts more shock results in Premiership
Exeter Chiefs director of Rugby Rob Baxter believes the Premiership is much more "competitive" without the threat of relegation. Relegation to the Championship will not return until 2024-25 at the earliest as the top flight bids to rebalance after the demise of Worcester and Wasps. And in the last round...
BBC
Reece James: Chelsea and England defender out for up to four weeks with knee injury
Chelsea defender Reece James is set to miss three to four weeks with a knee injury suffered during Tuesday's 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth. England international James, who missed the World Cup with an injury to the same knee, had to come off in the 53rd minute. It was...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Report: Chelsea Ready To Move For Josip Juranovic
Chelsea are reportedly ready to move for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic after the injury to Reece James.
Where in the world? The big Boxing Day travel quiz
1. Which airline had to suspend a policy allowing staff to wear gender-neutral uniforms on a flight taking the England football team to the World Cup in Qatar?. 2. Which holiday destination did Boris Johnson return home from in late October to not run in the Tory party leadership race?
BBC
Michael O'Neill: What's on NI manager's 'to-do' list as he returns for second spell?
It's almost three weeks since Michael O'Neill strode purposefully, and very happily, back through the door at Windsor Park. The man who made history during his first spell as Northern Ireland manager by leading them to the Euro 2016 finals has returned - by very popular demand - for a second spell in charge of his country.
Watch Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool Highlights: Salah, Van Dijk & Bajcetic Goals Earn Reds Three Points
Liverpool picked up a vital three points at Villa Park against Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday evening.
Watch: Youngster Stefan Bajcetic Goal Wins It For Liverpool After Aston Villa Scare - Aston Villa v Liverpool
Watch Stefan Bajcetic's composed finish put Liverpool 3-1 up after Aston Villa pulled one back earlier on in second half.
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the midweek top-flight action
A festive feast of Scottish football continues with a full card of Premiership games on Wednesday. There are plenty of winter tales behind the six fixtures and here is a selection of what to look out for... Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Game of midweek:...
BBC
Scottish transfer gossip: Celtic, Rangers, VAR, Gattuso, Doak, Erhahon, Besuijen
St Mirren have accepted bids of £350,000 from English League One clubs Portsmouth and Forest Green Rovers for Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ethan Erhahon, 21. (Scottish Sun) Rangers manager Michael Beale has warned captain James Tavernier he will have to "look over his shoulder" following the rise of young Ibrox full-back Adam Devine. (Herald)
Report: Chelsea Have Began Working On Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea have began working on the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
'Feet up for a bit and on to the next challenge' - Behardien calls time on career
He hadn't played internationally since November 2018 but was active in the South African domestic circuit till earlier this month
BBC
Azeem Rafiq: Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in cricketer's garden
A hate crime investigation has been started by police after a man defecated in the garden of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. Earlier this month, the ex-bowler told MPs he had become a target of abuse since speaking out about racism. During the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing,...
BBC
Cheshire dominoes team fight for future of the game
A dominoes team is fighting for the survival of one of the last remaining leagues in their area. The number of competitors in the longstanding Mobberley Domino League has almost halved in recent years. The Wilmslow-based Horse and Jockey team are hoping the league will continue as it has helped...
BBC
Rashford gets the nod from Garth
Marcus Rashford earned a place in Garth Crooks' team of the week with his fine display against Nottingham Forest. Crooks said: "The movement for Marcus Rashford's goal against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday was only equalled by the quality of the finish. The Forest defence stood and watched the forward move towards the ball with such intent, yet did nothing to prevent it.
BBC
'It’s going to hurt, but Everton need to dig deep'
Everton need to dig deep to start picking up results before their fans turn on them, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin. Monday's loss to Wolves was the Toffees' third successive defeat and left them just one point above the relegation zone. "It’s a tough one [for Frank Lampard],"...
BBC
'I'm really grateful to be here' - Gakpo eager to get started at Liverpool
Cody Gakpo says he intends to create "more beautiful moments" for Liverpool after completing his signing from PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch star will move to Anfield at the start of January for between 40m and 50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m), with the Reds beating all of Europe's top clubs to clinch his signature.
BBC
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
BBC
Novak Djokovic: Serb lands in Australia after ban overturned
Novak Djokovic has been welcomed back into Australia almost a year after he was deported over his Covid vaccine status. Officials confirmed the 21-time Grand Slam champion, 35, had landed in the country for January's Australian Open. Serb Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open winner, had an automatic three-year visa ban...
