ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

When Northeast Ohio will see 100% rain chances

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wednesday was the first time we have been above freezing since last week. Dry today with another chance to see some early sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and near 50 through the afternoon. Winds will pick up ahead of our next system with gusts reaching 25-30 mph at times.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

One extreme to another: Warmer temps moving in

(OHIO) — A breeze from the south continues to push in some “warmer” air for the week. Warming to near 40, but feeling like mid-30s. More sunshine today!. Wind gusts over the next 24 hours could reach 25 to 30 miles per hour. Better and better every...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Warming up: Temps near 50 Thursday afternoon

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chilly tonight but feeling way more bearable than the past few nights. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s tonight. A bit of a breeze will make the morning feel chilly with temps in the low to mid 30s. Today was the first time we...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

How to keep your home safe, warm in a storm

CLEVELAND — Shawn Toth owns Sure Temp Services and Mechanical. He said you can prevent some heating problems in a storm by clearing snow away from your exhaust. The exhaust kit has “do not block“ on it for a reason. “This is what you want to do...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Late frost crushes grape harvest

CLEVELAND — Unusually cold weather at the beginning of this year destroyed much of the grape harvest across the Grand River Valley. Larry Laurello, the owner of Laurello Vineyards, pointed out the crushing blow dealt to his crop. “We had to come up and bring up new plants because...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy