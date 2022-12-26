Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8
When Northeast Ohio will see 100% rain chances
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wednesday was the first time we have been above freezing since last week. Dry today with another chance to see some early sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and near 50 through the afternoon. Winds will pick up ahead of our next system with gusts reaching 25-30 mph at times.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
One extreme to another: Warmer temps moving in
(OHIO) — A breeze from the south continues to push in some “warmer” air for the week. Warming to near 40, but feeling like mid-30s. More sunshine today!. Wind gusts over the next 24 hours could reach 25 to 30 miles per hour. Better and better every...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Warming up: Temps near 50 Thursday afternoon
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chilly tonight but feeling way more bearable than the past few nights. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s tonight. A bit of a breeze will make the morning feel chilly with temps in the low to mid 30s. Today was the first time we...
spectrumnews1.com
How to keep your home safe, warm in a storm
CLEVELAND — Shawn Toth owns Sure Temp Services and Mechanical. He said you can prevent some heating problems in a storm by clearing snow away from your exhaust. The exhaust kit has “do not block“ on it for a reason. “This is what you want to do...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Frigid temps along with light snow showers into early Tuesday
CLEVELAND — Light snow showers overnight as an area low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley. Plan on light accumulations of an inch or less will be possible. Winds will remain on the breezy side, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph at times keeping wind chills in the single digits.
Lorain firefighters rescue dog from Lake Erie
A dog who got loose from his yard Wednesday and ended up falling into Lake Erie was rescued by members of the Lorain Fire Department.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland apartment residents with no heat, no water now have nowhere to live
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland apartment residents were given mandatory orders to temporarily evacuate after first dealing with no heat and now no water. For the property to make things right, it must have residents vacate because they can’t stay there with no running water. Overland Properties did install...
72-year-old assisted living resident believed to have died outside, stuck in frigid weather
A 72-year-old resident of an assisted living facility was found dead outside the building, and is believed to have died while stuck outdoors in frigid temperatures.
Cleveland Zoo needs your broken holiday lights to help protect lions, cheetahs
Do you have any broken holiday string lights or unused extension cords laying around? Instead of throwing them away, put them to good use by donating them to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
spectrumnews1.com
Late frost crushes grape harvest
CLEVELAND — Unusually cold weather at the beginning of this year destroyed much of the grape harvest across the Grand River Valley. Larry Laurello, the owner of Laurello Vineyards, pointed out the crushing blow dealt to his crop. “We had to come up and bring up new plants because...
Northeast Ohioans favor replacement of Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Mayor Justin Bibb looks to swap out Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters with ones that can accept credit cards, Northeast Ohioans of all stripes are supporters of the move. Nearly 65% of respondents to a recent poll conducted by Baldwin-Wallace University’s Community Research Institute either strongly...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents of low-income apartment devastated after Christmas Eve flood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in a month, the residents of the Winton Manor apartments in Downtown Cleveland reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter team devastated over their current living conditions. Last time, they told us ongoing renovations had led to periods without heat and hot water.
Dozens of residents have no heat at Akron apartment complex
Dozens of residents were left without heat and water due to frozen pipes over the holiday weekend but couldn't get ahold of Timber Top property managers.
Around the world, one step at a time: After walking across the United States, Cleveland man sets an even more ambitious goal
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mike Maczuzak jumped in the Pacific Ocean in Southern California in July 2016, the final act of a four-month adventure walking across the United States. “That’s all I planned on doing,” he said.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
'This should not go unnoticed': Wade Park Apartments flood, freeze after pipes burst during winter storm
CLEVELAND — Flooded floors in the Wade Park apartments in Cleveland are now frozen after tenants said pipes burst on Friday. "It was just flooding everywhere," Shaw Crenshaw, who lives in the building, said. "Water was flooding from everywhere." Tenants took 3News inside the building, where floors were slick...
Neighbors report explosion at Highland Square house
City fire crews are now at a house in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue.
Most Southwest Airlines flights into, out of Hopkins are canceled
The airline canceled more than 2500 flights — on top of the nearly 3000 flights canceled on Monday — leaving passengers to find a different way of returning home from their holiday destinations
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
Comments / 0