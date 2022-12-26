ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Post Register

Asian shares extend losses after Wall Street decline

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares slipped in Asia on Thursday after benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wall Street in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices declined.
Post Register

Stocks rally on Wall Street; job market remains strong

Stocks rallied in late morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest government update showing that the labor market remains strong. The S&P 500 rose 1.7% as of 11:31 a.m. Eastern. Roughly 95% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground. It's the latest oscillation in what has been a volatile, holiday-shortened week for stocks.

