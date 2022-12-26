Read full article on original website
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares slipped in Asia on Thursday after benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wall Street in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices declined.
Stocks rallied in late morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest government update showing that the labor market remains strong. The S&P 500 rose 1.7% as of 11:31 a.m. Eastern. Roughly 95% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground. It's the latest oscillation in what has been a volatile, holiday-shortened week for stocks.
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since...
