Nashville, TN

Stars visit the Predators after Hintz’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Dallas Stars (20-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (14-13-5, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -128, Predators +108; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Nashville Predators after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars’ 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

Nashville has gone 14-13-5 overall with a 4-4-3 record in Central Division games. The Predators have a -17 scoring differential, with 80 total goals scored and 97 given up.

Dallas has gone 20-9-6 overall with a 6-2-3 record in Central Division play. The Stars rank seventh in NHL play serving 10.3 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Stars won 5-1 in the last meeting. Hintz led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has seven goals and 19 assists for the Predators. Nino Niederreiter has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has 11 goals and 22 assists for the Stars. Hintz has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-4-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Denis Gurianov: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

