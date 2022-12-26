ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues host the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Toronto Maple Leafs (21-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -165, Blues +138; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup.

St. Louis is 16-16-2 overall and 6-7-1 at home. The Blues have allowed 123 goals while scoring 103 for a -20 scoring differential.

Toronto has a 21-7-6 record overall and an 8-5-3 record in road games. The Maple Leafs have an 8-2-3 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. The Blues won the last meeting 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has scored 16 goals with 16 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

William Nylander has 20 goals and 19 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Jordan Kyrou: day to day (upper body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Rasmus Sandin: out (neck), Nicholas Robertson: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game the following day against the Blues. The CBA stipulates no team activities are allowed from Dec. 23-26. The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014. According to flight tracking information, the Maple Leafs left Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10:18 p.m. EST Monday and landed in St. Louis at 10:45 p.m. CST.
NEW YORK STATE
