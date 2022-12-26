ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegas visits the Los Angeles after shootout win

 3 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights (24-11-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-12-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -110, Kings -110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 in a shootout.

Los Angeles has gone 19-12-6 overall with a 5-4-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings are 8-3-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Vegas is 24-11-1 overall and 5-4-1 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have allowed 100 goals while scoring 119 for a +19 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Golden Knights won 4-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 10 goals and 25 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Reilly Smith has 17 goals and nine assists for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson has three goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Arthur Kaliyev: day to day (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Paul Cotter: day to day (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle), Jack Eichel: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game the following day against the Blues. The CBA stipulates no team activities are allowed from Dec. 23-26. The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014. According to flight tracking information, the Maple Leafs left Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10:18 p.m. EST Monday and landed in St. Louis at 10:45 p.m. CST.
NEW YORK STATE
NEW YORK STATE

The Associated Press

