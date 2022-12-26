ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Vancouver hosts San Jose following Miller’s 2-goal performance

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

San Jose Sharks (11-18-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (15-15-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canucks -157, Sharks +134; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the San Jose Sharks after J.T. Miller’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Canucks’ 5-2 win.

Vancouver is 9-2-0 against the Pacific Division and 15-15-3 overall. The Canucks have a 15-3-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

San Jose has gone 11-18-6 overall with a 2-5-5 record against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have gone 6-8-3 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Canucks won the previous meeting 6-5 in overtime. Miller scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 24 goals and 11 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has four goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Timo Meier has 18 goals and 16 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has two goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game the following day against the Blues. The CBA stipulates no team activities are allowed from Dec. 23-26. The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014. According to flight tracking information, the Maple Leafs left Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10:18 p.m. EST Monday and landed in St. Louis at 10:45 p.m. CST.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
605K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy