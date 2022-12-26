ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Blackhawks

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Chicago Blackhawks (8-20-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -400, Blackhawks +311; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Chicago Blackhawks as winners of eight straight games.

Carolina has gone 10-3-1 at home and 22-6-6 overall. The Hurricanes are 11-0-6 in games decided by one goal.

Chicago has a 3-8-2 record in road games and an 8-20-4 record overall. The Blackhawks have a -45 scoring differential, with 75 total goals scored and 120 allowed.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Hurricanes won 3-0 in the last meeting. Jesper Fast led the Hurricanes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 18 goals and 13 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

Patrick Kane has scored five goals with 20 assists for the Blackhawks. Seth Jones has four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-0-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-8-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi: out (face).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

