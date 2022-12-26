ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Avalanche bring win streak into game against the Coyotes

 3 days ago

Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (11-16-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -256, Coyotes +208; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Arizona Coyotes looking to build upon a four-game win streak.

Arizona is 0-2-2 against the Central Division and 11-16-5 overall. The Coyotes rank sixth in league play serving 11.7 penalty minutes per game.

Colorado is 19-11-2 overall and 8-2-1 against the Central Division. The Avalanche have allowed 83 goals while scoring 93 for a +10 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Coyotes won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 12 goals with 19 assists for the Coyotes. Shayne Gostisbehere has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 23 goals and 19 assists for the Avalanche. Alexander Newhook has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Matias Maccelli: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (lower body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Nathan MacKinnon: out (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Andrew Cogliano: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

