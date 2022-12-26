ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Islanders host the Penguins after Beauvillier’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Pittsburgh Penguins (19-9-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (19-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -129, Islanders +109; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Anthony Beauvillier’s two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Islanders’ 5-1 win.

New York has a 7-4-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 19-14-2 record overall. The Islanders have gone 6-3-0 in games decided by a goal.

Pittsburgh is 5-1-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 19-9-5 overall. The Penguins have scored 113 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Penguins won the previous meeting 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Parise has scored 11 goals with six assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 19 goals and 24 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Penguins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Simon Holmstrom: day to day (knee), Adam Pelech: out (upper body), Semyon Varlamov: out (lower body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper body), Brock Nelson: day to day (head), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body), Casey Cizikas: day to day (undisclosed).

Penguins: Ryan Poehling: day to day (upper body), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game the following day against the Blues. The CBA stipulates no team activities are allowed from Dec. 23-26. The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014. According to flight tracking information, the Maple Leafs left Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10:18 p.m. EST Monday and landed in St. Louis at 10:45 p.m. CST.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
605K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy