ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Capitals play the Rangers after Ovechkin’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Washington Capitals (19-13-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (19-11-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -160, Capitals +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the New York Rangers after Alex Ovechkin’s two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Capitals’ 4-1 win.

New York is 19-11-5 overall and 4-5-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have a 16-3-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

Washington is 3-2-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 19-13-4 overall. The Capitals have gone 19-1-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Rangers won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has nine goals and 32 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has five goals over the past 10 games.

Conor Sheary has scored 10 goals with 11 assists for the Capitals. Ovechkin has nine goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Capitals: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Martin Fehervary: out (upper-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), T.J. Oshie: out (upper body), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game the following day against the Blues. The CBA stipulates no team activities are allowed from Dec. 23-26. The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014. According to flight tracking information, the Maple Leafs left Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10:18 p.m. EST Monday and landed in St. Louis at 10:45 p.m. CST.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Wembanyama tracker: 19th birthday approaching for phenom

This is the latest periodic look at how the season is going for top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama — the 7-foot-3, 18-year-old presumed No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft — and his French team Metropolitans 92:. ___. Wembanyama’s season averages: 22.9 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
605K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy