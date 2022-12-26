Capitals play the Rangers after Ovechkin’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (19-13-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (19-11-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -160, Capitals +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the New York Rangers after Alex Ovechkin’s two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Capitals’ 4-1 win.

New York is 19-11-5 overall and 4-5-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have a 16-3-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

Washington is 3-2-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 19-13-4 overall. The Capitals have gone 19-1-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Rangers won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has nine goals and 32 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has five goals over the past 10 games.

Conor Sheary has scored 10 goals with 11 assists for the Capitals. Ovechkin has nine goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Capitals: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Martin Fehervary: out (upper-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), T.J. Oshie: out (upper body), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.