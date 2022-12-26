ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Blue Jackets

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-21-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -158, Blue Jackets +134; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus is 10-21-2 overall and 8-11-1 at home. The Blue Jackets are 10-5-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Buffalo has a 9-6-0 record on the road and a 16-14-2 record overall. The Sabres are 16-6-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won 9-4 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has scored 10 goals with 24 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 26 goals and 24 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has two goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Cole Sillinger: out (undisclosed), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Boone Jenner: out (thumb), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness).

Sabres: Owen Power: day to day (lower body), Jacob Bryson: out (lower body), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game the following day against the Blues. The CBA stipulates no team activities are allowed from Dec. 23-26. The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014. According to flight tracking information, the Maple Leafs left Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10:18 p.m. EST Monday and landed in St. Louis at 10:45 p.m. CST.
NEW YORK STATE
