Austin to work with SFOF; research ESG dangers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas-based economist and former State Treasurer candidate Michael Austin is going to be working with the State Financial Officers Foundation in a research capacity. "It's a membership organization of state treasurers, state auditors, state financial officers from all across the country," Austin said. "As a fellow,...
KAKE TV
Study says Kansans among the best drivers in the country
You've probably had someone cut you off or seen people texting and driving, speeding or driving too slow. But according to recent study, Kansas has some of the best drivers in the country. World Population Review claims Kansas has the 9th best drivers in the U.S. The study evaluated three...
Kansas public universities finalizing plan in response to shortage of K-12 teachers
Kansas Board of Regents' task force is eager to tackle the K-12 teacher shortage with reform tied to student grants, teacher salaries and credentialing. The post Kansas public universities finalizing plan in response to shortage of K-12 teachers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Stimulus money is still available for renters and homeowners in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you know that billions of dollars in stimulus funds are still available to many people from federal money? Whether you're a homeowner or a renter, you can might qualify to get some money to pay your mortgage or rent. Here is more info about the programs so you can see if you qualify.
KAKE TV
'That's huge': Kansas grocery tax to drop on New Year's Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Starting on New Year's Day, the state tax on groceries will drop two and a half percent. Right now, the plan is for the grocery tax to disappear in 2025. Say you pay $10 in taxes on groceries. With the state tax reduced by 2.5%, you could save 25 cents for every $10.
KDHE: COVID cases down sharply, 7 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,709 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, for a total of 916,756 cases. The state reported 4,216 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec....
KWCH.com
Warmer weather not enough to keep nationwide travel woes out of Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While Kansas is thawing out after a recent blast of winter weather, holiday travel is taking a major blow from storms that caused extensive problems across the U.S. The weather played a role in a disastrous scenario for Southwest Airlines which had to cancel a majority of its flights. Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is among the travel hubs at which disruptions are grounding some travelers, keeping them from moving on to their destinations.
This is the most popular month to get married in for Kansans in 2021, KDHE says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows which month Kansans are choosing to tie the knot in. The KDHE’s 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics report says that a majority of Kansans took to the fall to get married in 2021. While the fall months have shown […]
Legislature preps to press hot buttons instead of helping Kansans | Commentary
Outgoing lawmaker Chuck Schmidt says culture wars nonsense takes precedence over Medicaid expansion and inflation.
Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
adastraradio.com
Groundwater Levels in Western Kansas to be Measured
A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
Kansas lawmakers on quest to attract mental health care workers back into the field
TOPEKA — Lawmakers said coaxing retired mental health care workers back into the field could be one way to mitigate the state’s mental health care worker shortage. A special committee of the Kansas Legislature recently met with mental health care institutions, including colleges, state agencies and the Kansas Board of Nursing to delve into the […] The post Kansas lawmakers on quest to attract mental health care workers back into the field appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
lawrencekstimes.com
Gov. Kelly searching for new secretaries of transportation, administration and a fire marshal
TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s list of second-term executive branch vacancies climbed to three with retirement of the state’s fire marshal. Kelly, who will be sworn into office Jan. 9 following reelection in November, must replace state fire marshal Doug Jorgensen, who was among the few holdovers from the administrations of Republican Govs. Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer.
Kan. governor bans TikTok on all state owned devices, networks
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday signed Executive Order #22-10, which bans the use of the social media platform TikTok on all state-owned devices for Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, and commissions and their respective employees, and prohibits access on the state network. This order is in response to the national security and privacy risks posed by TikTok, whose parent company is a Chinese-owned company subject to Chinese government requests for data, technology, and other intellectual property.
agupdate.com
Top traits: Embryo transfer calves, A.I. pushes Kansas breeder toward his goals
Going full throttle, forward-thinking cattle breeder Heath Allen is having the time of his life running a total 800 cows and calves, doing embryo transfer and artificial insemination and preparing for his spring bull sale. Allen, who ranches with his dad Bob Allen at their Flat Iron Angus Ranch near...
Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79. He died of natural causes Monday night at his home in Manhattan in northeastern Kansas, his son, Ned, who...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Kansas
Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline.
21 abortions performed per day in Kansas during 2021, KDHE says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment updates abortion statistics for Kansas in 2021. The KDHE recently released their Annual Summary of Vital Statistics for 2021 which included updated numbers for abortions in the Sunflower State. In total, 7,849 abortions were performed in Kansas during 2021. Stretched over […]
Wind energy is not enough: Winter storms show renewables alone can’t power Kansas
When it gets as cold as it’s been the past week and a half, wind and solar can’t meet our electrical demands. | Opinion
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
