Kansas State

Hutch Post

Austin to work with SFOF; research ESG dangers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas-based economist and former State Treasurer candidate Michael Austin is going to be working with the State Financial Officers Foundation in a research capacity. "It's a membership organization of state treasurers, state auditors, state financial officers from all across the country," Austin said. "As a fellow,...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Study says Kansans among the best drivers in the country

You've probably had someone cut you off or seen people texting and driving, speeding or driving too slow. But according to recent study, Kansas has some of the best drivers in the country. World Population Review claims Kansas has the 9th best drivers in the U.S. The study evaluated three...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

'That's huge': Kansas grocery tax to drop on New Year's Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Starting on New Year's Day, the state tax on groceries will drop two and a half percent. Right now, the plan is for the grocery tax to disappear in 2025. Say you pay $10 in taxes on groceries. With the state tax reduced by 2.5%, you could save 25 cents for every $10.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KDHE: COVID cases down sharply, 7 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,709 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, for a total of 916,756 cases. The state reported 4,216 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec....
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Warmer weather not enough to keep nationwide travel woes out of Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While Kansas is thawing out after a recent blast of winter weather, holiday travel is taking a major blow from storms that caused extensive problems across the U.S. The weather played a role in a disastrous scenario for Southwest Airlines which had to cancel a majority of its flights. Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is among the travel hubs at which disruptions are grounding some travelers, keeping them from moving on to their destinations.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
RENO COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Groundwater Levels in Western Kansas to be Measured

A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers on quest to attract mental health care workers back into the field

TOPEKA — Lawmakers said coaxing retired mental health care workers back into the field could be one way to mitigate the state’s mental health care worker shortage.  A special committee of the Kansas Legislature recently met with mental health care institutions, including colleges, state agencies and the Kansas Board of Nursing to delve into the […] The post Kansas lawmakers on quest to attract mental health care workers back into the field appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Gov. Kelly searching for new secretaries of transportation, administration and a fire marshal

TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s list of second-term executive branch vacancies climbed to three with retirement of the state’s fire marshal. Kelly, who will be sworn into office Jan. 9 following reelection in November, must replace state fire marshal Doug Jorgensen, who was among the few holdovers from the administrations of Republican Govs. Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. governor bans TikTok on all state owned devices, networks

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday signed Executive Order #22-10, which bans the use of the social media platform TikTok on all state-owned devices for Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, and commissions and their respective employees, and prohibits access on the state network. This order is in response to the national security and privacy risks posed by TikTok, whose parent company is a Chinese-owned company subject to Chinese government requests for data, technology, and other intellectual property.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79. He died of natural causes Monday night at his home in Manhattan in northeastern Kansas, his son, Ned, who...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

21 abortions performed per day in Kansas during 2021, KDHE says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment updates abortion statistics for Kansas in 2021. The KDHE recently released their Annual Summary of Vital Statistics for 2021 which included updated numbers for abortions in the Sunflower State. In total, 7,849 abortions were performed in Kansas during 2021. Stretched over […]
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
