BALTIMORE -- The weather has remained quiet throughout Christmas Day with temperatures gently falling out of the daytime high toward what will be an overnight low of 16 degrees.This is still quite cold for the season, but with that horrible wind chill of the past two days gone, the weather will certainly be more tolerable.There have been no big changes to the forecast, which will be mostly sunny and cold on Monday with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 23 degrees. But slowly and surely, the Baltimore region is coming out of the coldest anyone would ever want...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO