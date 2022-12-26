Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
DC Weather: Thursday brings sunshine, 50-degree temperatures after a cold morning
WASHINGTON (7News) — Our quiet weather pattern rolls on again Thursday and Friday. After a cold start to Thursday morning, sunshine will help temperatures rise into the low to mid-50s. We'll do it all over again Friday before changes arrive for the New Year's weekend. Plan for the rain...
WJLA
DC Weather: Sun-filled Tuesday with temperatures around the 40s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Plan for a sun-filled Tuesday with temperatures climbing to around 40 degrees in the afternoon. This is still below average for late December, but milder than the past several days. Temperatures will continue to moderate Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s, we'll top out around...
Maryland Weather: Temperatures move closer to 50 degrees today
BALTIMORE -- The warm-up is underway as we continue to slowly thaw out after the Arctic Blast.After a high of 34 degrees in Baltimore on Monday and 45 degrees on Tuesday, we'll top out at 49° today with highs near 60° by the weekend.Today's forecasted highs in the upper 40s will put us above average. Today's normal high for this time of year is 45 degrees.The milder afternoon temperatures do not translate to the overnight and early morning numbers though.We started our day in the low to mid-20s.The gorgeous blue skies will stick with us through the day as winds from the...
Maryland Weather: The wind chill is gone, and a warmup is on the way
BALTIMORE -- The weather has remained quiet throughout Christmas Day with temperatures gently falling out of the daytime high toward what will be an overnight low of 16 degrees.This is still quite cold for the season, but with that horrible wind chill of the past two days gone, the weather will certainly be more tolerable.There have been no big changes to the forecast, which will be mostly sunny and cold on Monday with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 23 degrees. But slowly and surely, the Baltimore region is coming out of the coldest anyone would ever want...
WJLA
Md. snow removal company headed to Buffalo after deadly blizzard
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Maryland snow removal company is headed north to Buffalo, New York to help with cleanup efforts after a deadly blizzard over the holiday weekend continues to paralyze residents. The company, Top Dog Services, usually clears local airports and around the Pentagon when it...
foxbaltimore.com
One More Cold Day Before Temps Warm Up This Week In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Temps creep above freezing Monday before they steadily climb into the week. We will also have more daylight hours as move away from the winter solstice. Highs will still be cold, just not as frigid as the weekend. It should be a great day to fly,...
WUSA
9 things to do New Year's weekend across DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON — It's officially time to kiss this year goodbye and ring in 2023 with events across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. From parties at swanky hotels and bars to roller skating and art installations, there's a lot to check out in the final days of 2022!. Every week, WUSA9...
WTOP
Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo
Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
WJLA
Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia on Jan. 1
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia is joining the vast majority of states and getting rid of the grocery tax starting Jan. 1. Currently, grocery shoppers in the Commonwealth are paying 2.5% on items like bread and milk. Maryland and D.C. do not have a grocery tax. Eric Figueroa...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland couple's new business gives people taste of DMV area
TIMONIUM, Md. — A new business is giving people a taste of different foods in D.C., Maryland and Virginia -- all in one box. A Maryland-based couple founded DMV in a Box (Instagram | Facebook) this month, making packages with foods that are unique to the area, and the business is picking up traction and helping small businesses box by box.
WJLA
Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile
WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
natureworldnews.com
Maryland Eradicates Invasive Rodent Species Nutria at the Cost of $30 Million, Fears of Reinvasion Still Linger
Maryland has been freed of the invasive Nutria that it had been plagued by for decades. The procedure cost $30 million, but the worry of reinvasion persists because the rodent species may still be close to the region's borders. Invasive Rodent Species Nutria. Nutria has flat noses and large, orange...
WTOP
2023 DC area housing forecast: Prices will hold up
The state of the U.S. housing market heading into the new year is uncertain with mortgage rates, though easing in the past month, still near a 20 year high, and more potential buyers priced out of the market. But most forecasts agree that sales will continue to slow in 2023.
WTOP
New Year, new hourly wage for the DMV
The minimum wage for employees in D.C., Virginia and Maryland will go up starting Jan. 1. Under Maryland law, the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.50 an hour to $13.25 an hour. In 2024, the wage is scheduled to increase again, to $14 an hour. Tipped workers in...
The Restaurants D.C. Lost In 2022
It’s been nearly three years now since the COVID-19 pandemic threw the dining and restaurant world into chaos, and things still aren’t smooth sailing for D.C. restaurateurs. “These are really, really difficult conditions to be operating under,” Bad Saint owner Genevieve Villamora told DCist when the beloved Filipino...
WJLA
Plan to drink? Plan a ride! | MDOT MVA offering $20 rideshare credit this New Year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office announced Wednesday that it has once again increased the Lyft rideshare credit to encourage Marylanders to take advantage of the safe ride option this holiday season. The now $20 rideshare credits are...
foxbaltimore.com
LIST | Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Need ideas on how to ring in the new year? Here's what's going on in Maryland for the 2023 New Year's Eve weekend:. New Year. New Me Mini Photoshoot -- Tymeless Studios 200 Wilson Point Road Baltimore, MD 21220. Saturday, Dec. 31:. Charm City Countdown into...
Bay Weekly
A Hidden Animal
Several years ago, just before sunrise, I drove past a drainage pond in Edgewater and caught a glimpse of a shadowy dog-like animal sneaking along the inside of the fence. I pulled over and watched as a gray fox hunted for frogs along the water’s edge, but I was not able to get a photo. In my usual determined fashion, I returned to the spot four times but never saw the animal again.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire
CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
Comments / 0