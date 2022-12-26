Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wappingers Falls man victim of fatal Montgomery accident
MONTGOMERY – A 33-year-old Wappingers Falls man was killed in a one-car crash on Route 211 near Canning Road in the Town of Montgomery on Tuesday, Montgomery Town Police Chief John Hank reported on Wednesday. He identified the victim as Frank Richards, who was pronounced dead at the scene...
Bronx men arrested following Ulster County investigation
Two Bronx men were arrested following a months-long investigation by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and several other agencies. Mario Rodriguez, 22, and Eric Rodriguez, 27, both of the Bronx, face multiple charges after a string of larcenies.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dobbs Ferry man indicted for assaulting two teenagers
WHITE PLAINS – A Dobbs Ferry man has been indicted by a Westchester County grand jury charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September. Vincent Pappas, 62, was charged with four counts of assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He...
Police: Burglars pose as delivery drivers again in Rockland County
They say they’ve been working with Stony Point police to see if the two incidents involve the same subjects or if there’s a connection to the victims.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Longest serving Orange County sheriff retires
GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois, who served for 20 years, is retiring in one week and he said he came in as one of the least popular Republicans in the county and will be leaving as one of the most unpopular Republicans. DuBois won his first election...
5 Men Stole 56 Catalytic Converters In 5 Months Across Westchester County: DA
Five men are charged with stealing more than $50,000 in catalytic converters from buses and vans across five months in Westchester County, officials said. The indictments came after a year-long investigation into the thefts by 13 police departments in the county, Westchester County District At…
theharlemvalleynews.net
6 year old in Fatal crash in Orange County
Palm Tree, New York – On December 25, 2022, the New York State Police, Uniform and BCI responded to a report of a school bus pedestrian, fatal motor vehicle crash on Seven Springs Mountain Road in the town of Palm Tree, Orange County. The investigation revealed that at approximately...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster inmate charged with assault
KINGSTON – An altercation between two inmates in the Ulster County Jail has resulted in one being charged with felony assault. Sheriff’s deputies investigated the incident at 6 p.m. on December 7. It is alleged that inmate Leon Smith, 45, of Kingston, physically assaulted another incarcerated individual. The...
Family of man fatally shot by Newburgh police in 2020 files lawsuit against city
CITY OF NEWBURGH − The family of Tyrell “Rex” Fincher, a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed by Newburgh police officers in 2020, is suing the city and the three officers involved in Fincher’s death. Fincher’s sister Twanda Fincher filed the lawsuit through Goshen-based civil...
Child's 911 Call Lands Milton Mother In Handcuffs
A New York mother is facing child abandonment and drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving her children alone for hours, authorities said. State Police in Saratoga County responded to a home in Milton at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, after a child called 911 saying their mother was missing.
WNYT
Two people hurt in Wednesday evening Greene County crash
A big accident on the Thruway in Greene County tied up traffic for hours, Wednesday evening. Two people were hurt. It happened southbound at mile marker 128 between Exits 21B and 21A, say police. A tractor trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment got stuck in the right lane. An...
Orange County sheriff retiring after 20 years
Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, the longest-serving sheriff in the history of Orange County and the third-longest-serving sheriff in New York State, is retiring this week after 20 years at the helm.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged with assault for kicking victim down flight of stairs
ESOPUS – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 31-year-old Eddyville man on an assault charge for allegedly kicking a person down a flight of stairs. The incident occurred at 5 p.m. on December 24 at an address on New Salem Road in the Town of Esopus. The...
K9 Officer Finds Missing Man In Freezing Temperatures In Northern Westchester
Tragedy was avoided when a K9 officer was able to track down an elderly man who went missing in Northern Westchester in freezing conditions. On Saturday, Dec. 24, around 1:45 a.m., police in Peekskill received a call from a man who said his 75-year-old father with Parkinson’s Disease and …
Coxsackie man allegedly rapes child for several years
A Coxsackie man is being held in Greene County Jail without bail after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a child for several years.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal crash in Montgomery
TOWN OF MONTGOMERY – One man was killed in a two-car crash on Route 211 at Canning Road in the Town of Montgomery Tuesday afternoon, according to first responders at the scene of the 2:30 p.m. accident. A medical examiner was called to the scene. Police are continuing to...
Concerning Unsolicited Packages Appearing at Hudson Valley Homes
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has put out a warning to residents about the scam. Many people are still getting packages delivered even though the Christmas holiday has passed. Some gifts arrive late, others need to be returned and out-of-state family members might be sending some gifts. All reasons why it's so hard when people take advantage of that and try to scam people.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man charged with “savage” murder of three-year-old
TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 23-year-Middletown man has been charged with the brutal killing of a three-year-old boy who was the son of his girlfriend. Wallkill Town Police Chief Robert Hertman and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Tuesday that Gionni Sellers has been indicted on charges of murder and manslaughter in the June 2 killing of Xavier Johnson.
Fire officials identify 72-year-old man killed in Somers fire
Officials say Jordan was the only person inside the home Monday, when the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m.
Officials say Gianni Sellers is charged with second degree murder in an incident that happened in June of 2022.
Officials say Gianni Sellers is charged with second degree murder in an incident that happened in June of 2022.
