ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wappingers Falls man victim of fatal Montgomery accident

MONTGOMERY – A 33-year-old Wappingers Falls man was killed in a one-car crash on Route 211 near Canning Road in the Town of Montgomery on Tuesday, Montgomery Town Police Chief John Hank reported on Wednesday. He identified the victim as Frank Richards, who was pronounced dead at the scene...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dobbs Ferry man indicted for assaulting two teenagers

WHITE PLAINS – A Dobbs Ferry man has been indicted by a Westchester County grand jury charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September. Vincent Pappas, 62, was charged with four counts of assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He...
DOBBS FERRY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Longest serving Orange County sheriff retires

GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois, who served for 20 years, is retiring in one week and he said he came in as one of the least popular Republicans in the county and will be leaving as one of the most unpopular Republicans. DuBois won his first election...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

6 year old in Fatal crash in Orange County

Palm Tree, New York – On December 25, 2022, the New York State Police, Uniform and BCI responded to a report of a school bus pedestrian, fatal motor vehicle crash on Seven Springs Mountain Road in the town of Palm Tree, Orange County. The investigation revealed that at approximately...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster inmate charged with assault

KINGSTON – An altercation between two inmates in the Ulster County Jail has resulted in one being charged with felony assault. Sheriff’s deputies investigated the incident at 6 p.m. on December 7. It is alleged that inmate Leon Smith, 45, of Kingston, physically assaulted another incarcerated individual. The...
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Child's 911 Call Lands Milton Mother In Handcuffs

A New York mother is facing child abandonment and drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving her children alone for hours, authorities said. State Police in Saratoga County responded to a home in Milton at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, after a child called 911 saying their mother was missing.
MILTON, NY
WNYT

Two people hurt in Wednesday evening Greene County crash

A big accident on the Thruway in Greene County tied up traffic for hours, Wednesday evening. Two people were hurt. It happened southbound at mile marker 128 between Exits 21B and 21A, say police. A tractor trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment got stuck in the right lane. An...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal crash in Montgomery

TOWN OF MONTGOMERY – One man was killed in a two-car crash on Route 211 at Canning Road in the Town of Montgomery Tuesday afternoon, according to first responders at the scene of the 2:30 p.m. accident. A medical examiner was called to the scene. Police are continuing to...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Concerning Unsolicited Packages Appearing at Hudson Valley Homes

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has put out a warning to residents about the scam. Many people are still getting packages delivered even though the Christmas holiday has passed. Some gifts arrive late, others need to be returned and out-of-state family members might be sending some gifts. All reasons why it's so hard when people take advantage of that and try to scam people.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man charged with “savage” murder of three-year-old

TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 23-year-Middletown man has been charged with the brutal killing of a three-year-old boy who was the son of his girlfriend. Wallkill Town Police Chief Robert Hertman and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Tuesday that Gionni Sellers has been indicted on charges of murder and manslaughter in the June 2 killing of Xavier Johnson.
MIDDLETOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy