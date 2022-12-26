ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Massive sinkhole opens up inside Yorktown, N.Y. park

YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- A sinkhole has shut down a popular park in Westchester County.CBS2 went up to Yorktown on Tuesday to find out more about the impact on the community.Chopper 2 captured images of the large sinkhole at Woodlands Legacy Field, a park containing a multi-sports complex for Yorktown families, located on the east side of the Taconic State Parkway."I used to run up there. My wife works out there, and we let our dogs run around up there and we go hiking in the paths behind there, too, so we actually use it quite a bit," resident Mark Eckersdorff said....
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Person Struck By Train Near Spring Valley Station

A person was injured after being struck by an MTA train in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Spring Valley. According to MTA officials, the person was struck by a train departing Spring Valley Station at the Dutch Lane crossing.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Daily Voice

New Brewery Built In Historic Mohegan Lake Church To Open Soon

An all-new craft brewery and gastropub built inside a Northern Westchester church more than a century old will ring in the new year with a grand opening celebration. Argonne Rose Brewing Company, located in Mohegan Lake at 1715 East Main St. (Route 6), will hold a grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate New Year's Eve. The first visitors to the establishment will be treated to quite a unique setting.
MOHEGAN LAKE, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester

The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
CHESTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman struck and killed while riding bike in Kingston

KINGSTON – A 65-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle on Pine Grove Avenue in the City of Kingston on Tuesday was struck and killed by a motorist, police said. Preliminary investigation found that a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old woman struck the bicyclist. The victim was rushed to...
KINGSTON, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Schedules for Rockland Villages Holiday Garbage Collection

A number of Rockland Villages have reported changes in the garbage collection schedule due to the holidays. The Villages of Montebello, Spring Valley, New Hempstead, Airmont, Wesley Hills, and Haverstraw will have their garbage picked up today and Monday, January 2. Trucks will continue to pick up along the route until they are full. Any trash not picked up on either Monday will be collected the next day.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino

The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
NEWBURGH, NY
WNYT

New grocery store ready to open in Albany’s South End

Residents in Albany’s South End neighborhood are getting a grocery store. Doors open Tuesday morning. The building located at 106 South Pearl Street used to be a McDonald’s. That section of the city has been referred to as a food desert for years. The South End will now...
ALBANY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo

Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo. Poughkeepsie, NY… Dutchess County Public Works highway crew members are headed to Buffalo, New York to help the region dig out from an historic series of storms that have buried Erie County. According to news reports, at least 28 people have died.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Micro Apartments Emerging In Region To Address Need For Affordable Millennial Housing

Newark Hotel To Be Transformed To Micro Apartments; 67 Micro Units Planned In Newburgh. Nearly a decade ago, InterContinental Hotels Group opened the 108-room Hotel Indigo Newark Downtown in a historic former bank building at 810 Broad Street. The notion of a boutique hotel was hopeful, but it didn’t survive. What it left behind was a space for another developer to experiment with a different trendy concept.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy