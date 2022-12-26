Read full article on original website
20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajCatskill, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Woodstock Invites Entire Town to Chanukah CelebrationBryce GruberWoodstock, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Newburgh restaurant reopen after flooding
Billy Joe's Ribworks on Front Street had flooding in their outdoor beer garden, parts of the restaurant inside and parking lot.
Massive sinkhole opens up inside Yorktown, N.Y. park
YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- A sinkhole has shut down a popular park in Westchester County.CBS2 went up to Yorktown on Tuesday to find out more about the impact on the community.Chopper 2 captured images of the large sinkhole at Woodlands Legacy Field, a park containing a multi-sports complex for Yorktown families, located on the east side of the Taconic State Parkway."I used to run up there. My wife works out there, and we let our dogs run around up there and we go hiking in the paths behind there, too, so we actually use it quite a bit," resident Mark Eckersdorff said....
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Kingston
According to police, a 65-year-old woman died on Tuesday while riding her bike on Pine Grove Avenue in Kingston.
Supervisor Fred Costello discusses the challenges and opportunities that await Saugerties in 2023
Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello is looking ahead to a lot of issues that may be resolved next year, but may require more study and discussion and run into the following year. One of the biggest is the proposed Winston Farm development, which combines market rate housing, low-cost housing, an entertainment...
Person Struck By Train Near Spring Valley Station
A person was injured after being struck by an MTA train in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Spring Valley. According to MTA officials, the person was struck by a train departing Spring Valley Station at the Dutch Lane crossing.
Five indicted in theft of 56 catalytic converters from vans and buses
WHITE PLAINS – A year-long investigation in Westchester County has resulted in the indictment of five men alleged to have participated in a five-month stealing spree of 56 van and bus catalytic converters with a fair market value of more than $50,000. District Attorney Miriam Rocah’s office initiated the...
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601
Mulino's of Westchester is a local and national award-winning Northern Italian cuisine in the heart of Westchester County, NY. Location: 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 761-1818.
New Brewery Built In Historic Mohegan Lake Church To Open Soon
An all-new craft brewery and gastropub built inside a Northern Westchester church more than a century old will ring in the new year with a grand opening celebration. Argonne Rose Brewing Company, located in Mohegan Lake at 1715 East Main St. (Route 6), will hold a grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate New Year's Eve. The first visitors to the establishment will be treated to quite a unique setting.
Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester
The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
Newburgh to get new Resorts World casino, brings crowds back to mall
The Resorts World Hudson Valley casino is located in the Newburgh mall just 60 miles north of New York City.
65-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car In Kingston
A 65-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Ulster County on Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Pine Grove Avenue in Kingston. According to the Kingston Police, a preliminary investigation found that woman, who was riding a bike, was hit by a 60-year-old woman.
Newburgh to include African American oral history project in K-12 curricula
CITY OF NEWBURGH – Lillie Howard has “beautiful, beautiful memories” about her childhood in Newburgh’s historic East End. She smiled when she recalled growing up in her grandparents’ three-story home on Smith Street and watching her grandmother tend to the garden. “She liked to plant vegetables and things. She had a grape vine, and...
Woman struck and killed while riding bike in Kingston
KINGSTON – A 65-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle on Pine Grove Avenue in the City of Kingston on Tuesday was struck and killed by a motorist, police said. Preliminary investigation found that a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old woman struck the bicyclist. The victim was rushed to...
65-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Killed Riding Bike In New York
Police are asking for help after a woman was killed riding her bike in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the Kingston Police Department confirmed a fatal car versus pedestrian accident is under investigation. Woman Riding Bike In Kingston, New York Fatally Hit By Car. The preliminary investigation shows that a...
Schedules for Rockland Villages Holiday Garbage Collection
A number of Rockland Villages have reported changes in the garbage collection schedule due to the holidays. The Villages of Montebello, Spring Valley, New Hempstead, Airmont, Wesley Hills, and Haverstraw will have their garbage picked up today and Monday, January 2. Trucks will continue to pick up along the route until they are full. Any trash not picked up on either Monday will be collected the next day.
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
New grocery store ready to open in Albany’s South End
Residents in Albany’s South End neighborhood are getting a grocery store. Doors open Tuesday morning. The building located at 106 South Pearl Street used to be a McDonald’s. That section of the city has been referred to as a food desert for years. The South End will now...
Bronx men arrested following Ulster County investigation
Two Bronx men were arrested following a months-long investigation by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and several other agencies. Mario Rodriguez, 22, and Eric Rodriguez, 27, both of the Bronx, face multiple charges after a string of larcenies.
Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo
Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo. Poughkeepsie, NY… Dutchess County Public Works highway crew members are headed to Buffalo, New York to help the region dig out from an historic series of storms that have buried Erie County. According to news reports, at least 28 people have died.
Micro Apartments Emerging In Region To Address Need For Affordable Millennial Housing
Newark Hotel To Be Transformed To Micro Apartments; 67 Micro Units Planned In Newburgh. Nearly a decade ago, InterContinental Hotels Group opened the 108-room Hotel Indigo Newark Downtown in a historic former bank building at 810 Broad Street. The notion of a boutique hotel was hopeful, but it didn’t survive. What it left behind was a space for another developer to experiment with a different trendy concept.
