Greenville, NY

WNYT

Victims recovering after Troy stabbing

Two were stabbed in Troy on Wednesday evening. It happened around 6:15 p.m. at 8th and Hoosick streets, say police. The victims were taken to Albany Medical Center – including one man stabbed in the abdomen. The second victim has less severe injuries. Both victims are expected to survive.
TROY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wappingers Falls man victim of fatal Montgomery accident

MONTGOMERY – A 33-year-old Wappingers Falls man was killed in a one-car crash on Route 211 near Canning Road in the Town of Montgomery on Tuesday, Montgomery Town Police Chief John Hank reported on Wednesday. He identified the victim as Frank Richards, who was pronounced dead at the scene...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Daily Voice

Child's 911 Call Lands Milton Mother In Handcuffs

A New York mother is facing child abandonment and drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving her children alone for hours, authorities said. State Police in Saratoga County responded to a home in Milton at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, after a child called 911 saying their mother was missing.
MILTON, NY
WNYT

Suspect arraigned in deadly Albany shooting

The man accused in a deadly October Albany shooting was arraigned in Albany County Court on Wednesday. Laquan Fallen, 24, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. Lewis was found near the intersection of Central Avenue and Robin Street with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Two people hurt in Wednesday evening Greene County crash

A big accident on the Thruway in Greene County tied up traffic for hours, Wednesday evening. Two people were hurt. It happened southbound at mile marker 128 between Exits 21B and 21A, say police. A tractor trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment got stuck in the right lane. An...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
theupstater.com

Countdown of Top 5 Stories of 2022: Number 4

GREENVILLE — Today we continue the countdown of the top 5 local stories of 2022. The Greenville Pioneer looked at the top stories of the year, those that drew the highest number of readers to our website and Facebook page, or that had the greatest impact on the community and its residents.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Employees arrested for theft of narcotics

LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster inmate charged with assault

KINGSTON – An altercation between two inmates in the Ulster County Jail has resulted in one being charged with felony assault. Sheriff’s deputies investigated the incident at 6 p.m. on December 7. It is alleged that inmate Leon Smith, 45, of Kingston, physically assaulted another incarcerated individual. The...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Warrant issued for man with knife

LIBERTY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Village of Liberty Police said Alberto Conde, 35, may be armed with a folding, curved karambit-style knife, Police said if spotted, officers are warned to exercise caution and if the knife is located, officers should secure it as evidence for potential forensic processing.
LIBERTY, NY

