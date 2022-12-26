Read full article on original website
Two injured in stabbing on Hoosick Street
The Troy Police Department along with the Troy Fire Department are currently on scene of a stabbing near the area of Hoosick Street and 8th Street. Two individuals are being treated.
WNYT
Victims recovering after Troy stabbing
Two were stabbed in Troy on Wednesday evening. It happened around 6:15 p.m. at 8th and Hoosick streets, say police. The victims were taken to Albany Medical Center – including one man stabbed in the abdomen. The second victim has less severe injuries. Both victims are expected to survive.
Albany man accused of stealing $50,000 from victim
State police arrested Shaun Rowe, 22 of Albany on December 28. Rowe was allegedly involved in stealing a large amount of money from a victim's bank account.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wappingers Falls man victim of fatal Montgomery accident
MONTGOMERY – A 33-year-old Wappingers Falls man was killed in a one-car crash on Route 211 near Canning Road in the Town of Montgomery on Tuesday, Montgomery Town Police Chief John Hank reported on Wednesday. He identified the victim as Frank Richards, who was pronounced dead at the scene...
Child's 911 Call Lands Milton Mother In Handcuffs
A New York mother is facing child abandonment and drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving her children alone for hours, authorities said. State Police in Saratoga County responded to a home in Milton at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, after a child called 911 saying their mother was missing.
WNYT
Suspect arraigned in deadly Albany shooting
The man accused in a deadly October Albany shooting was arraigned in Albany County Court on Wednesday. Laquan Fallen, 24, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. Lewis was found near the intersection of Central Avenue and Robin Street with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.
SP: Man arrested after stolen car runs out of gas
A Schenectady man has been arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen car. Daniel Derusha, 38, is being charged with third-degree stolen property.
Amsterdam woman sentenced in 2021 Galway shooting
Cassandra C. Morsellino, 31 of Amsterdam was sentenced on December 23 in connection with a shooting on Jersey Hill Road in December of 2021. Morsellino was sentenced to six and a half years in prison followed by five years of probation.
2 hospitalized after Thruway crash in Greene County
Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a multi-car crash on the Thruway, Wednesday afternoon.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged with assault for kicking victim down flight of stairs
ESOPUS – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 31-year-old Eddyville man on an assault charge for allegedly kicking a person down a flight of stairs. The incident occurred at 5 p.m. on December 24 at an address on New Salem Road in the Town of Esopus. The...
Tree Service Worker Falls To Death In Capital Region
A tree service worker has died after falling from a tree in the Capital Region, authorities said.Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, with reports that a man had fallen from a tree in the Town of Wilton on Mt. McGregor Road, according to the Saratoga C…
WNYT
Two people hurt in Wednesday evening Greene County crash
A big accident on the Thruway in Greene County tied up traffic for hours, Wednesday evening. Two people were hurt. It happened southbound at mile marker 128 between Exits 21B and 21A, say police. A tractor trailer hauling 197,000 pounds of crane equipment got stuck in the right lane. An...
theupstater.com
Countdown of Top 5 Stories of 2022: Number 4
GREENVILLE — Today we continue the countdown of the top 5 local stories of 2022. The Greenville Pioneer looked at the top stories of the year, those that drew the highest number of readers to our website and Facebook page, or that had the greatest impact on the community and its residents.
Shop owner accused of grand larceny in Coeymans
A Troy man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged grand larceny in Coeymans. Milford Perkins, 42, faces several charges.
Coxsackie man allegedly rapes child for several years
A Coxsackie man is being held in Greene County Jail without bail after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a child for several years.
columbiapaper.com
Employees arrested for theft of narcotics
LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster inmate charged with assault
KINGSTON – An altercation between two inmates in the Ulster County Jail has resulted in one being charged with felony assault. Sheriff’s deputies investigated the incident at 6 p.m. on December 7. It is alleged that inmate Leon Smith, 45, of Kingston, physically assaulted another incarcerated individual. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Warrant issued for man with knife
LIBERTY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Village of Liberty Police said Alberto Conde, 35, may be armed with a folding, curved karambit-style knife, Police said if spotted, officers are warned to exercise caution and if the knife is located, officers should secure it as evidence for potential forensic processing.
Pittsfield Police seek help locating suspect of assault
The Pittsfield Police Department are asking for the publics help identifying a suspect related to a serious assault incident.
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department release photos of suspect in assault case
Pittsfield — The Pittsfield Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an assault incident that took place on October 21 in the area of McKay Street. On Monday, Dec. 26 the department released on its Facebook page a series of photos of the...
