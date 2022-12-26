Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).

