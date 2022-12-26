ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
NME

Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years

Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Steve Vai’s New Biker Rock Song ‘Busted’

Steve Vai has released a shredding new track called “Busted,” taken from his upcoming album featuring late singer Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto. Vai/Gash was recorded in 1991 when the pair decided to explore their passion for the biker lifestyle through music. Sombrotto had been seriously injured in a cycle accident in 1977, and died in another crash in 1998. Their collaboration nevertheless remained unreleased, while Vai found himself waylaid by other projects.
Loudwire

Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album

Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
Noisecreep

35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022

As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
NPR

Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022

The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.

