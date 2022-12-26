Read full article on original website
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Kiss, Pantera, Motley Crue... yep, Hellfest is killing it once again with their 2023 line-up
Hellfest announces 179 bands for 2023 and they've raised the bar yet again
NME
Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years
Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
10-Year-Old Rages Singing Slipknot’s ‘The Heretic Anthem’ With Kid Band (O’Keefe Music Foundation)
If kids are our future, then the metal scene that lies ahead is looking really bright. Especially with the kids learning the ropes through the O'Keefe Music Foundation. After a year of brilliant covers, the group has given us one more gift before 2022 is out: A cover of Slipknot's "The Heretic Anthem."
Why Ozzy Osbourne Never Listened to Black Sabbath’s Dio Albums
Ozzy Osbourne recently praised his Black Sabbath replacement, Ronnie James Dio, for doing "a good job" with his old band — even though he never listened to the albums they made together. The Prince of Darkness reflected on his successor in a new episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM....
Listen to Steve Vai’s New Biker Rock Song ‘Busted’
Steve Vai has released a shredding new track called “Busted,” taken from his upcoming album featuring late singer Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto. Vai/Gash was recorded in 1991 when the pair decided to explore their passion for the biker lifestyle through music. Sombrotto had been seriously injured in a cycle accident in 1977, and died in another crash in 1998. Their collaboration nevertheless remained unreleased, while Vai found himself waylaid by other projects.
Rare Record Collection Stolen, Includes Four Metallica Albums Worth $3,000
Police in the small Australian town of Castlemaine, Victoria, are asking for the public's help in tracking down a stolen record collection and music equipment estimated to be worth around $150,000. The theft occurred sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 28 earlier this year. "Once inside the property, it is...
Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album
Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
Jeremiah Green: What to know about the drummer and co-founder of rock band Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse drummer and co-founder Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Here's what to know about his family life, career with Modest Mouse and upcoming activities.
35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022
As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
NPR
Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022
The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
