Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

Loving Wife Soulfully Sings “Amazing Grace” To Her Dying Husband

CJD, or Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease, is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by loss of coordination, vision problems and sometimes loss of sight, slurred speech, and sudden, abnormal jerking movements. Doctors have called this disease the “human form of mad cow disease.”. The disease, although rarely affecting people worldwide, had affected Tony...
Country Thang Daily

Mary Chapin Carpenter Slayin’ the Deep Vocals in “Shut Up and Kiss Me”

American country music singer and songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter released her only #1 hit single, “Shut Up and Kiss Me.”. Her song releases were hits despite her struggles to find the perfect label partner. Carpenter’s musical career successes are evident in 18 Grammy nominations, with her winning five. Four trophies for Best Female Country Vocal Performance were won by her consecutively. Her most successful album, Come On Come On, certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), was released in 1992.
Country Thang Daily

Keith Urban’s “Blue Kentucky Girl” Cover Made the Queen of Country Music Cry!

Listeners were moved by Keith Urban’s live cover performance of “Blue Kentucky Girl” back in 2019. The song was actually written by award-winning songwriter Johnny Mullins and was first released in 1965. Loretta Lynn, the well-known “Queen of Country Music,” first sang the song. Loretta Lynn’s Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit was said to be named after the song.
KENTUCKY STATE
Country Thang Daily

Here’s Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers’ Breathtaking Duet of “Blue Skies”

In 1989, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers shared the same stage for a riveting performance of “Blue Skies.”. The song was actually written by composer-songwriter Irving Berlin as early as 1926. More than half a century later, Nelson brought “Blue Skies” to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was a massive success on an international scale – also entering the charts of New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Nelson released his version off his album Stardust – which Rogers said was one of his favorite albums out of Nelson’s repertoire.
TEXAS STATE
Country Thang Daily

Roy Rogers’ Children: Happiness In Eight

Roy Rogers, King of the Cowboys, had established a legacy: becoming the legend he is because of the country music he’d sung, the blockbuster movies he starred in, and the television shows he guested. All of his legacy, yet he left what is most touching: that included raising children as his own and advocating for adoption.
KENTUCKY STATE
Country Thang Daily

Why Do Fans Think That Monica Will Die in Yellowstone?

It’s no secret that Yellowstone is a show that isn’t shy about killing off its beloved characters. After all, bloodshed is inevitable because the Duttons must fight and expose themselves to danger to keep their precious land. Since no one is safe in the show, fans have been speculating about the possible death of Monica in the Yellowstone series.
Country Thang Daily

Here Are The Top Bluegrass Albums For December 2022

The top bluegrass albums for December 2022 are dominated by friendship. There is, for instance, Sam Bush paying tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator John Hartford. Of course, there’s the collaboration of Robert Plant and Alison Kraus, who became fast friends over their shared interest in classic bluegrass star Ralph Stanley.
Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

Country Music: News, Updates, Videos, and a lot more.

