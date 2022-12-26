Read full article on original website
Will a New Episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ Air on Dec. 30, 2022?
'The Young and the Restless' won't air a new episode on Dec. 30, 2022, because of the Sun Bowl airing on CBS.
Loving Wife Soulfully Sings “Amazing Grace” To Her Dying Husband
CJD, or Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease, is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by loss of coordination, vision problems and sometimes loss of sight, slurred speech, and sudden, abnormal jerking movements. Doctors have called this disease the “human form of mad cow disease.”. The disease, although rarely affecting people worldwide, had affected Tony...
Why “Blown Away” by Carrie Underwood Is Such a Relatable Song
There is no doubt that many people will empathize with any song about alcohol. After all, the bulk of us uses alcohol as an escape from our own personal problems. That being said, Carrie Underwood’s song “Blown Away” is the perfect song for this topic. The song...
Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” Became Timeless In Tough Times
In 1974, Merle Haggard and his backup band, The Strangers, released Merle Haggard’s Christmas Present, which was a collection of original and more traditional fare. But it wasn’t his renditions of “Silver Bells,” “Silent Night,” or “White Christmas” that dominated the charts – it was his original single of “If We Make It Through December.”
Mary Chapin Carpenter Slayin’ the Deep Vocals in “Shut Up and Kiss Me”
American country music singer and songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter released her only #1 hit single, “Shut Up and Kiss Me.”. Her song releases were hits despite her struggles to find the perfect label partner. Carpenter’s musical career successes are evident in 18 Grammy nominations, with her winning five. Four trophies for Best Female Country Vocal Performance were won by her consecutively. Her most successful album, Come On Come On, certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), was released in 1992.
The Most Tear-Jerking Cover of the Song “Hallelujah” By 1500 Singers
Leonard Cohen is a Canadian musician and the composer of the song “Hallelujah.” The song was first made available in 1984 on his album Various Positions. Following Cohen’s passing in November 2016, “Hallelujah” gained new attention and resurfaced on foreign singles charts, making its debut on the American Billboard Hot 100.
Here Are Facts About John Denver, The Most Renowned Country-Pop Singer
While you may remember John Denver for his music career that spanned nearly three decades and his remarkable country-style folk song featuring wholesome and uplifting lyrics that touched the hearts of millions – the singer was way more than that. So, without further ado, we’re sharing with you some facts about John Denver that you may not know yet.
Historical ‘Daddy Lessons’ Performance by Beyoncé & The Chicks
It’s difficult to forget a Beyoncé performance, even if you try. That is exactly what happened at the 2016 Country Music Association Awards. Beyoncé and The Chicks delivered an unexpectedly excellent performance. They played “Daddy Lessons,” which was well received by many audiences at that time. Daddy...
Keith Urban’s “Blue Kentucky Girl” Cover Made the Queen of Country Music Cry!
Listeners were moved by Keith Urban’s live cover performance of “Blue Kentucky Girl” back in 2019. The song was actually written by award-winning songwriter Johnny Mullins and was first released in 1965. Loretta Lynn, the well-known “Queen of Country Music,” first sang the song. Loretta Lynn’s Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit was said to be named after the song.
“The Git Up” By Blanco Brown: A Unique Country Song Everyone Would Love!
Blanco Brown’s debut single, “The Git Up,” was released in May 2019. The song was thought to be a sequel to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” one of the most viewed and popular music releases of all time. Blanco released the official music...
A Son’s Appreciation to A Father in Keith Urban’s “Song for Dad”
Australian-American country music singer and songwriter Keith Urban sends a touching and loving message to all fathers with “Song for Dad.” The song was released in 2002 as part of his album Golden Road. A Loving Message. “Song for Dad” by Keith Urban reflects how much our parents,...
Where It All Started: Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me”
Initially intended for Blake Shelton, “The House That Built Me” instantly resonated with Miranda Lambert, and she immediately asked to record the song herself. The single was released in March 2010 as a part of her Revolution album. The track rose to fame and eventually topped the US...
Here’s Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers’ Breathtaking Duet of “Blue Skies”
In 1989, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers shared the same stage for a riveting performance of “Blue Skies.”. The song was actually written by composer-songwriter Irving Berlin as early as 1926. More than half a century later, Nelson brought “Blue Skies” to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was a massive success on an international scale – also entering the charts of New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Nelson released his version off his album Stardust – which Rogers said was one of his favorite albums out of Nelson’s repertoire.
Mahalia Jackson’s “Move On Up a Little Higher”: A Song of Freedom Through God
It is one of the most well-known gospel songs out there, brimming with emotion and aesthetic qualities while also acting as a cry for black freedom. Mahalia Jackson’s “Move On Up a Little Higher” is a song that is loved by many during her time and surely in the future.
Show-Stopping: Eric Church’s “Stick That in Your Country Song” with a Johnny Cash Tribute
Country music singer and songwriter, Eric Church, once again delivered an explosive, jaw-dropping, and touching performance of “Stick That in Your Country Song,” alongside another country music legend, Johnny Cash. In the 2020 55th ACM Awards, one of Eric Church’s songs, “Stick That in Your Country Song,” received...
Roy Rogers’ Children: Happiness In Eight
Roy Rogers, King of the Cowboys, had established a legacy: becoming the legend he is because of the country music he’d sung, the blockbuster movies he starred in, and the television shows he guested. All of his legacy, yet he left what is most touching: that included raising children as his own and advocating for adoption.
Why Do Fans Think That Monica Will Die in Yellowstone?
It’s no secret that Yellowstone is a show that isn’t shy about killing off its beloved characters. After all, bloodshed is inevitable because the Duttons must fight and expose themselves to danger to keep their precious land. Since no one is safe in the show, fans have been speculating about the possible death of Monica in the Yellowstone series.
Meaning Behind Alan Jackson’s “Midnight in Montgomery”
The song was released in 1992 as part of Alan Jackson’s album “Don’t Rock the Jukebox,” and it reached no. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles and Canada Country charts. The song was so fantastic that many musicians, even in the twenty-first century, still enjoyed covering it.
Famous Country Singer Luke Bryan Finally Meets His Waxy Self
Luke Bryan is one of the most well-known country singers today. He is successful and is an award-winning country performer in modern history. One of his most notable achievements was winning all of his nominations for his work “Himself” at the ACM awards in 2010. Aside from singing,...
Here Are The Top Bluegrass Albums For December 2022
The top bluegrass albums for December 2022 are dominated by friendship. There is, for instance, Sam Bush paying tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator John Hartford. Of course, there’s the collaboration of Robert Plant and Alison Kraus, who became fast friends over their shared interest in classic bluegrass star Ralph Stanley.
