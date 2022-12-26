UPDATE: RPD confirms that they’re investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked. Tuesday morning, Officers responded to A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street for the report of a burglary and vehicles stolen. The investigation found that at some time overnight, at least one suspect stole six vehicles after breaking into the location and obtaining the keys from inside. The vehicles have not been recovered yet.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO