Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after being shot in leg on Cameron Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot on Cameron Street on Wednesday night. Rochester Police responded to the shooting on the northwest side of the city around 10:45 p.m., not far from School No. 54. Officers say the victim was found at the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman shot on North Union Street Tuesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Tuesday afternoon Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of North Union Street for the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 24-year-old female resident of Rochester, with a gunshot wound to her lower body. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing 6-week-old found safe in City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police say a missing six-month-old has been found safe at a city home. The baby was last seen on Rosalind Street in Rochester on Monday around 10 a.m. He was believed to be with his non-custodial mother. Police announced just before 6 p.m. Wednesday the baby...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RFD says smoking caused a house fire on Alexander Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department says the house fire on Alexander Street Wednesday afternoon was caused by someone smoking on the porch. Six people escaped the multi-unit home after the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Neighbors spotted the fire and called it in. Thankfully, five adults and a child inside all made it out safely.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man dies from injuries after Tuesday’s crash in Gates

GATES, N.Y. – The driver of a vehicle that flipped over Tuesday right before rush hour in Gates has died. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the man, who was the only person in the car, died Wednesday. The single-car rollover crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Route...
GATES, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver killed in I-490 rollover crash Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver who was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday has since died. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked

UPDATE: RPD confirms that they’re investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked. Tuesday morning, Officers responded to A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street for the report of a burglary and vehicles stolen. The investigation found that at some time overnight, at least one suspect stole six vehicles after breaking into the location and obtaining the keys from inside. The vehicles have not been recovered yet.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three children under 14 face charges after RPD recovers stolen car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three children under 14 are facing charges after Rochester Police officers recovered a stolen car on Tuesday. Rochester Police say tried to pull over a Cadillac that they identified as stolen from Redline Transmission. According to police, when the car stopped on Wilkins Street, children ran from the car and three were taken into custody after foot chases.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
iheart.com

Deputy Dragged by Fleeing Shoplifter's Vehicle in Penfield

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly dragged a deputy while getting away. They say the men stole from the Penfield Target just after 8:30 last night. One got into a car and pulled away, as the deputy was trying to arrest him. The deputy...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester area first responders help with search and rescue in Buffalo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Video shows the Rochester Police Department out on snowmobiles helping with search and rescue efforts in Buffalo. At least 28 people were found dead in the Buffalo area as of Monday night as a result of the blizzard. First responders from Rochester are working to rescue people.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Shot on Rochester's Southeast Side

A Rochester man is recovering, after he was shot early this morning. Police say the man in his 20s was hit in the leg at around 4 this morning on Avondale Park. He has serious, but non-life threatening injuries. There are no arrests.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
SENECA FALLS, NY
News 8 WROC

Power restored at Highland Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Highland Hospital in Rochester lost power for two hours Tuesday. Officials with URMC say generators kicked in, and there was “no negative patient outcomes” due to the outage. They have referred all other questions to RG&E. News 8 has reached out and is waiting for a response.
ROCHESTER, NY

