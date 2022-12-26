After a disappointing loss in their opener, Canada took an introspective approach to their second game. Head coach Dennis Williams chose to forego on-ice training for his team except for the goaltenders, instead, looking to focus on individual mental preparation and team video sessions. Something that defenseman Olen Zellweger credited for the win saying “We mentally reset, watched a lot of video to learn from the last game and I think we came here today prepared and executed”. For Germany, there was very little downtime after their opening loss to Sweden in a game that could have just as easily been a win.

