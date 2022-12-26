ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

2023 WJC 3 Up, 3 Down: Canada vs. Germany

After a disappointing loss in their opener, Canada took an introspective approach to their second game. Head coach Dennis Williams chose to forego on-ice training for his team except for the goaltenders, instead, looking to focus on individual mental preparation and team video sessions. Something that defenseman Olen Zellweger credited for the win saying “We mentally reset, watched a lot of video to learn from the last game and I think we came here today prepared and executed”. For Germany, there was very little downtime after their opening loss to Sweden in a game that could have just as easily been a win.
FOX Sports

Finland bounces back at world juniors, beats Slovakia 5-2

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Oliver Kapanen and Joakim Kemell each had a goal and an assist as Finland beat Slovakia 5-2 on Tuesday at the world junior hockey championship. Jani Nyman also scored during Finland’s three-goal second period. Sami Paivarinta and Brad Lambert had the other goals for the Finns.
The Hockey Writers

2023 WJC Day 3 Preview

Day 3 of the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) in Halifax and Moncton will feature the return to action of the tournament’s two presumed powerhouses. But Canada and the United States will be entering with very different mindsets. The U.S. handled business on Day 1 of the tournament, comfortably beating Latvia 5-2. But Team Canada suffered the inverse — falling 5-2 to Czechia — in arguably one of the most shocking WJC upsets of all time. Now, both teams return to play in matches that should be cake walks. But neither team will be looking past their opponents after Monday’s results.
NHL

Video Review/Coach's Challenge: PIT @ NYI - 4:28 of the First Period

Type of Review/Challenge: Puck Over Goal Line/Offside. Explanation: Video review determined that the puck crossed the Penguins' goal line before the Referee blew his whistle to stop play. Pittsburgh then initiated a Coach's Challenge and it was determined that New York's Mathew Barzal preceded the puck into the offensive zone...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Video Review: PIT @ DET - 19:28 of the First Period

Explanation: The Situation Room informed the officials that Jason Zucker's shot at 0:33 (19:27 elapsed time) completely crossed the Detroit goal line. Therefore, the clock is reset to show 0:33 (19:27 elapsed time) and good goal Pittsburgh. game recap. Red Wings rally from down 4, defeat Penguins in OT. Walman...
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy