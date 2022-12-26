ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Sam Bankman-Fried directed to executives to hide $8 billion in liabilities

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZYUC_0juaurMj00
Bail Hearing Held For FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Prosecutors of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that filed a lawsuit against former billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) have alleged that the crypto exchange's executives hid $8 billion in liabilities in fake customer accounts, Business Insider reported.

SBF's directed FTX was the world's second-largest crypto exchange before a liquidity crunch pushed the company into bankruptcy. SBF, who had previously alleged that the company was in safe hands and was facing trouble due to conditions created by competitors, was later arrested in the Bahamas as irregularities in FTX's accounts began coming to the fore.

As it turns out, SBF's trading and investment firm, Alameda Research, borrowed billions of dollars from the cryptocurrency exchange FTX to invest in multiple deals and trades. While these investments did not end well, it has now come to light that the money came from customer deposits.

Hiding liabilities under fake accounts

Given the scale of FTX's business presence, the reluctance of Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, to help it safeguard the business, and the former's sudden collapse in a matter of days has raised doubts about where the investor money went.

On November 11, SBF filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for FTX and 130 of its affiliated companies following its liquidity crunch. However, prior to this, FTX appeared to be in good financial health, and the liquidity crunch should not have led to the business's fall.

Investigators have now alleged that SBF himself directed FTX executives to move Alamdea's $8 billion in liabilities to an unknown customer account on the crypto exchange's system. This was a subaccount of Alameda but did not have an email identifier. SBF referred to this account as the "weird Korean account" or "our Korean friend's account," and notes tied to this account have been labeled "FTX fiat old," Business Insider said in its report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVT8z_0juaurMj00
Behind bars - the future of SBF KuntalSaha/iStock

The prosecutors allege that this enabled Alameda to hide its negative balance on FTX, and the account had the same privileges as those of Alameda accounts, including exemption from liquidation characteristics. Earlier this month, Bloomberg also reported that FTX's former engineering director had created a code that would conceal Alameda's ballooning liabilities on the exchange.

Most Popular

Former executives reveal the truth

The charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering could see former CEO of FTX, Caroline Ellison, serve up to 110 years in prison while Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX, would need to serve at least 50 years in prison. Both the former executives are now cooperating with the federal authorities in a bid to reduce their sentences.

News that these SBF's former teammates had now turned on him was kept secret to ensure that SBF, who was arrested in the Bahamas, would not fight his extradition to the U.S. Prior to its collapse, FTX was valued at over $32 billion, and SBF, the altruistic billionaire who had spent money saving other crypto companies, had promised that not only would his company sail through the difficulties, but the crypto winter had likely passed.

Now, with $100,000 in his account, SBF has been released on a $250 million bail. If proven guilty, SBF could face 115 years in prison, a Time report said.

For You

Professor Gretchen Benedix is an astrogeologist and cosmic mineralogist who studies meteorites and figures the forming stages of the solar system.

| 8/6/2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqgCq_0juaurMj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZPUF_0juaurMj00

Comments / 44

Mark Smith
3d ago

seems like it is not at all altruistic when you use other people's money. I don't know why they need to cut deals with Ellison and Wang. they need to pursue the parents as well. There are also former employees who need to be pursued.

Reply
31
Bruce Eide
3d ago

and how many gullible investors lost their life savings? but as long as the Democrat party got big donations, it's all good...

Reply
30
Steve W
2d ago

THIEVES TRUSTING THIEVES...this dude will commit suicide...before he testifies...watch...or he will disappear....

Reply
19
Related
Interesting Engineering

FTX caught depositing 8 billion dollars of customer money into secret accounts

Sam Bankman-Fried owned Alameda Research, a hedge fund heavily invested in FTX. In move to make sure the hedge fund assets were never sold off, when FTX began to have issues, an engineer secretly changed software code in the FTX system. The software would have sold off all Alameda Research assets, just like any other companies that were owned, in the case of FTX filing for bankruptcy.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
coingeek.com

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
133K+
Followers
13K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy