KSST Radio

Texas Electric Grid: Senator Bob Hall Files Legislation to Address Resiliency, Reliability Of The State Electric Grid

Today (Dec. 21, 2022), District 2 Senator Bob Hall filed Senate Bill 330 to address the resiliency and reliability of the Texas electric grid. Senator Hall has advocated for strengthening the resiliency of the grid and implementing measures to harden the grid against both natural and man-made threats each session since he was first elected to office.
Idaho Capital Sun

Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says

Federal environmental enforcement, as measured by Environmental Protection Agency civil cases closed against polluters, hit a two-decade low in 2022, per a report released this month by a national environmental group that blames budget cuts, staff shortages and the U.S. Senate’s failure to confirm key leaders. The Environmental Integrity Project said the 72 civil enforcement […] The post Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Sheridan Media

Barrasso Bipartisan Nuclear Fuel Bill Passes Senate

U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, released a statement Friday regarding the Senate passage of the Fission for the Future Act. The legislation, which passed the Senate by a voice vote, will now head to the House of Representatives for consideration.
coloradopolitics.com

Federal lawsuit against the EPA in Gold King mine disaster moving forward

A federal court case against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by a Colorado landowner whose property includes the Gold King mine near Silverton can proceed, federal Judge Armando O. Bonilla ruled. Bonilla tossed the EPA's motion to dismiss, meaning the landowner's case alleging the EPA improperly took his land without...
