Louisiana TikTok ban explained: Lawmakers, TikTok officials weigh in
Last week Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced he will be banning TikTok off state department-issued devices this includes phones and laptops.
Biden administration paying $75 million to move three tribes affected by climate change
Story at a glance The money will be used to help three tribes in Alaska and Washington whose homes are threatened by climate change. The three communities have experienced severe erosion that is projected to destroy critical infrastructure. Funds are being provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping tax and climate change bill…
Texas Electric Grid: Senator Bob Hall Files Legislation to Address Resiliency, Reliability Of The State Electric Grid
Today (Dec. 21, 2022), District 2 Senator Bob Hall filed Senate Bill 330 to address the resiliency and reliability of the Texas electric grid. Senator Hall has advocated for strengthening the resiliency of the grid and implementing measures to harden the grid against both natural and man-made threats each session since he was first elected to office.
Texas Governor Abbott Tweeted The End of Title 42 was Halted
On Monday afternoon, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent out a tweet with good news. The U.S. Supreme Court delayed ending Title 42. This means migrants will not legally be allowed to enter U.S. borders under this Trump-era policy.
Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says
Federal environmental enforcement, as measured by Environmental Protection Agency civil cases closed against polluters, hit a two-decade low in 2022, per a report released this month by a national environmental group that blames budget cuts, staff shortages and the U.S. Senate’s failure to confirm key leaders. The Environmental Integrity Project said the 72 civil enforcement […] The post Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
EXPLAINER: Kansas' Democratic governor imposes TikTok ban
Kansas became one of the first Democratically-controlled states to restrict the popular social media app.
Conservatives in Western Canada Pass Law Rejecting Federal Sovereignty
OTTAWA, Ontario — In the heavily conservative western prairie province of Alberta, Canada, many residents, especially those on the far right, chafed at the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Liberal federal government in Ottawa, the country’s capital.
Barrasso Bipartisan Nuclear Fuel Bill Passes Senate
U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, released a statement Friday regarding the Senate passage of the Fission for the Future Act. The legislation, which passed the Senate by a voice vote, will now head to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Federal lawsuit against the EPA in Gold King mine disaster moving forward
A federal court case against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by a Colorado landowner whose property includes the Gold King mine near Silverton can proceed, federal Judge Armando O. Bonilla ruled. Bonilla tossed the EPA's motion to dismiss, meaning the landowner's case alleging the EPA improperly took his land without...
