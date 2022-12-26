FORECAST: Another cold night before temps warm up
- There will be another wave of chill tonight before temperatures warm up a bit.
- Scattered flurries are possible in Charlotte.
- Tuesday will be mostly clear with highs in the mid-40s.
- Wednesday’s highs will almost get to 50 degrees.
- It will keep getting warmer with highs on Thursday in the mid-50s and on Friday in the upper-50s.
- Showers are in the forecast starting Friday night.
