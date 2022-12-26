ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FORECAST: Another cold night before temps warm up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • There will be another wave of chill tonight before temperatures warm up a bit.
  • Scattered flurries are possible in Charlotte.
  • Tuesday will be mostly clear with highs in the mid-40s.
  • Wednesday’s highs will almost get to 50 degrees.
  • It will keep getting warmer with highs on Thursday in the mid-50s and on Friday in the upper-50s.
  • Showers are in the forecast starting Friday night.

