FORECAST: Another cold night before temps warm up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Monday! Hope you all had a Merry Christmas. Overnight – Cloudy with a brief snow flurry possible mainly in the mountains, but we cannot rule out one in the Charlotte area between Midnight and 5 AM. Lows in the middle 20s. (This should not be anything major and most will not see anything.)

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO