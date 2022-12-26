Read full article on original website
New images of murder suspect released by police
Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Two arrested after Elle Edwards killed on Christmas Eve
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old who was shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve. Beautician Elle Edwards died in hospital after being shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village. Police said a 30-year-old man has...
Woman killed in ‘heartbreaking’ Christmas Eve shooting at pub
A shooting at a pub on Christmas Eve in which a woman was killed and a number of other people injured has been described as “heartbreaking”.Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village at around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.The force said a young woman was taken to hospital with a gunshot injury and was pronounced dead.Three men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of other people were also injured, police said.Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle said the incident was “heartbreaking” and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.She...
Parents of a three-month-old baby girl mauled to death by a husky appear in court over tragic attack
THE parents of a three-month-old baby girl who was mauled to death by a husky have appeared in court. Vince King and Karen Alcock faced a judge today at Lincoln Crown Court. The pair, 54 and 41, were charged with being the owner and/or in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death.
Man kills his fiancée’s father and shoots her mother and sister after demanding they move out
A Massachusetts man fatally shot his fiancée's father and wounded her mother and sister, then turned the gun on himself, after he expressed he was “unhappy” that they were living with him, prosecutors said. Police got a 911 call just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in Fall River...
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Eerie new details emerge after missing woman’s chilling 911 call about someone ‘chasing her’ as workers find body
THE body of a missing woman has been identified four years after she made a chilling 911 call before she vanished. Lauren Thompson was last seen in Texas on January 10, 2019, when she made a disturbing call to 911 claiming she was in a wooded area and believed someone was chasing her.
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying
A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina Massacre
Dressed up in a Santa suit, Bruce Pardo headed out to a Christmas Eve party in Covina, a Los Angeles suburb. His aim was not to attend the festivities but instead, to engage in a murderous rampage that resulted in several deaths including that of his ex-wife, Sylvia Ortega, and members of her family.
Drunk man grabs flight attendant by the neck after she tells him to get back in his seat during landing
A man attacked a flight attendant after she asked him to sit back down when the seatbelt signs were lit.The incident happened on an easyJet flight from Manchester to Malta on 28 March this year. Colin Smith, 51, from Hull, was with his partner on a celebratory 50th birthday trip. Smith had drunk three quarters of a bottle of duty free whisky when cabin crew member Carley Griffiths saw him standing up while doing her pre-landing aisle checks. It was thought Smith was going to the toilet when he got up, but because flight EZY 1997 was landing, Ms Griffiths...
Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears
A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
Man Leads Violent Mob to Abduct Woman After She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
A viral video showing a mob armed with sticks and iron rods thrashing vehicles and attacking people, before violently taking away a woman from her house, has sent shockwaves across India. Police in Telangana state arrested 31 people within hours of the home invasion and abduction, which happened in broad...
International Business Times
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested
A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor
An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
Suspect Punched a Restaurant Employee Who Stood Up to Him for Being a Bully, Caused Her to Lose Her Right Eye: Cops
A 19-year-old restaurant employee in California who stepped in when she saw a man bullying an intellectually disabled person lost her right eye after the suspect punched her in the face, authorities say. After several weeks of investigation, law enforcement agencies on Monday announced that the alleged culprit, 20-year-old Isaac...
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
toofab.com
Boy Whose Body Was Just Discovered Under Floorboards Was Allegedly Drowned In Toilet Three Months Ago
The boy's mother claims her boyfriend "cut a hole in their wooden floor, dug a hole in the ground, and buried him under the house." The 6-year-old Arkansas boy whose body was found under the floorboards of his home last week allegedly died after his mother's boyfriend drowned him in the toilet three months ago.
Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school
It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
Adelaide teenage girl, 16, allegedly stabs man, 55 at Andrews Farm on Boxing Day
Police were called to a home on Petherton Road, in Andrews Farm, in Adelaide's north, just after 2.50am on Monday to reports of a domestic assault.
