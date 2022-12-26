ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

14 famous footballers' sons looking to make it big

By Greg Lea
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N652H_0juasWoK00

Poor Alfe-Inge Haaland. A competent Premier League player who won 34 caps for Norway is now most famous for being the dad of Erling.

The Manchester City striker has already had a better career than his dad, with all due respect to the former City, Leeds and Nottingham Forest midfielder. But what about other sons of famous footballers?

Here are 14 players aged 21 or under looking to follow in their fathers' footsteps...

Etienne Eto'o

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZ9Xb_0juasWoK00

Samuel Eto'o celebrates a goal during his time at Barcelona (Image credit: Getty)

One of the greatest African footballers of all time, Samuel Eto'o enjoyed a magnificent career with the likes of Real Mallorca, Barcelona and Inter ( Everton , less so).

Two of his brothers, David and Etienne, are also footballers, and Samuel has a son who is now taking his first steps in the game. Etienne Eto'o had a trial with Benfica in 2021, before signing his first professional deal with fellow Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes this year.

Khephren Thuram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aS9qq_0juasWoK00

Italy-born Khephren Thuram plays for Nice in Ligue 1 (Image credit: Getty)

A World Cup, European Championship and UEFA Cup winner during his playing days, Lilian Thuram is France's all-time record appearance maker with 142 caps. His first son Marcus clearly inherited dad's talent: the Borussia Monchengladbach forward has an outside chance of being included in Didier Deschamps' squad for Qatar.

Just over three years younger than Marcus, Khephren Thuram is a regular for France's Under-21s. Born in Italy while Lilian was playing for Parma, Khephren is a key part of Lucien Favre's Nice team.

Isaac Drogba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZF8cD_0juasWoK00

Isaac Drogba (left) is pictured with his brother Kieran and dad Didier (Image credit: Getty)

A Chelsea legend who won virtually everything there is to win at Stamford Bridge, Didier Drogba is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history.

His son, Isaac, was part of Chelsea 's youth setup until 2018, when he joined French outfit Guingamp. The centre-forward spent a few months with Caratese in the Italian lower leagues last year, and is now turning out for Portuguese side Coimbra.

Harvey Neville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVqBE_0juasWoK00

Harvey Neville is looking to follow in Phil's footsteps (Image credit: Getty)

When Phil Neville joined Valencia as a coach in 2015, he brought his son Harvey with him. The youngster, who like his dad can play at full-back or in midfield, later spent three years on Manchester United 's books.

Neville Jr. again followed his dad to Inter Miami in 2021. After 18 appearances for the club's second team, the 20-year-old was brought into the senior squad for the 2022 campaign.

Romeo Beckham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHA7p_0juasWoK00

Romeo Beckham plays for Inter Miami II in the US (Image credit: Getty)

Plying his trade alongside Neville at Inter Miami is a man with an even more famous dad. Romeo, the second of David Beckham's three sons, once spent a few months on the books of Arsenal , and he is now playing for the MLS club's second team.

Inter Miami, of course, are part-owned by the former England captain. Romeo may one day feel the need to escape from his father's considerable shadow.

Theo Zidane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpoJk_0juasWoK00

Theo Zidane currently plays for Real Madrid Castilla (Image credit: Getty)

One of the most significant figures in the history of Real Madrid , Zinedine Zidane will always be associated with the Blancos more than any other club. And although he stepped down from his role as Madrid manager in 2021, the Zidane clan still has representation at the Bernabeu.

That is courtesy of Theo, a promising midfielder who plays for Real Madrid Castilla. His two older brothers are professional footballers too: fellow midfielder Enzo is at Fuenlabrada and Luca is a goalkeeper for Eibar.

Andri Gudjohnsen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ekm6K_0juasWoK00

Former Chelsea striker Eidur Gudjohnsen has three footballing sons (Image credit: Getty)

Papa Eidur Gudjohnsen is familiar to football fans from his successful spells at Bolton, Chelsea and Barcelona, plus short stints at Tottenham, Stoke and Fulham. But he hails from proper football stock: his own dad was an Icelandic international, too – Eidur made his debut as a substitute for Arnor in 1996 – and his brother came up through Swansea's youth system.

Now he has three sons in the sport as well. Eldest Sveinn Aron plays for IF Elfsborg, youngest Daniel Tristan is in Malmo's academy, while middle child Andri Lucas is a striker currently plying his trade at IFK Norrkoping in Sweden. He spent time in both Barcelona and Real Madrid's youth setups, even making the senior squad for Real Madrid's Champions League campaign in 2021.

Aged 20, Andri has 12 caps for Iceland and two goals to his name.

James Carragher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTZxS_0juasWoK00

James Carragher is on the books of Wigan Athletic (Image credit: Getty)

A boyhood Everton fan, Jamie Carragher became a Liverpool legend during a one-club career which saw him play 737 times for the Reds. His son James spent six years in the club's academy but was let go in 2017.

Picked up by Wigan, Carragher Jr. made his professional debut for the Latics in August 2021. A 6ft 4in centre-back, the 20-year-old is currently on loan at Oldham in the National League.

Gio Reyna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B84tP_0juasWoK00

Gio Reyna has played almost 100 games for Borussia Dortmund (Image credit: Getty)

A United States international, Reyna was also eligible to represent England due to his birthplace of Sunderland. His dad Claudio was playing for the Black Cats at the time; the midfielder also turned out for Bayer Leverkusen, Rangers , Manchester City and New York Red Bulls during his career.

His son Giovanni came through the New York City academy before moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2019. He has since made 86 appearances for the German giants and won 14 caps for his country.

Maurizio Pochettino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08m6rk_0juasWoK00

Maurizio Pochettino spent the 2021/22 season with Watford (Image credit: Getty)

Mauricio Pochettino is known for his managerial exploits these days, but he had an excellent playing career with the likes of of Espanyol, PSG and the Argentina national team.

His son Maurizio spent time at the academies of Southampton and Tottenham while his dad was the first-team manager of both clubs. After spending last term at Watford, the 21-year-old joined Spanish side Gimnastic in the summer.

Maxim Gullit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zIh8_0juasWoK00

Maxim Gullit is the son of Netherlands legend Ruud (Image credit: Getty)

Ruud Gullit was one of the best footballers of his generation. A title winner with three different clubs, the Dutchman also lifted two European Cups with AC Milan and Euro '88 with the Netherlands.

His son Maxim would do well to match his father's achievements in the game, but the Cambuur defender comes from rich footballing stock: his mum Estelle is a niece of the late, great Johan Cruyff.

Daniel Maldini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00c0PM_0juasWoK00

Daniel Maldini comes from rich footballing stock (Image credit: Getty)

When Daniel Maldini made his AC Milan debut in 2020, he was the third generation of his family to play for the Italian giants, after grandad Cesare and father Paolo. But unlike those two club greats, the youngest Maldini is not a defender but an attacking midfielder.

He has made 24 appearances for the Rossoneri in total but is spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Spezia.

Charlie Savage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnhZt_0juasWoK00

Charlie Savage made his Manchester United debut last season (Image credit: Getty)

Robbie Savage was on co-commentary duty for BT Sport when his son Charlie made his Manchester United debut in 2021. "What a proud day for my boy... what a day for me, his mother, his grandparents," an emotional dad said as the young midfielder entered the Old Trafford pitch.

A Wales Under-21 international, Savage Jr. plays in the same midfield position as his dad - although the 19-year-old insists he's less tenacious and more technically gifted than the old man.

Benjani Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sI92p_0juasWoK00

Benjani Mwaruwari played for four clubs in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty)

Benjani played for four Premier League clubs - Portsmouth, Manchester City, Blackburn and Sunderland - between 2006 and 2011. The striker went on to represent two clubs in South Africa, before hanging up his boots in 2014.

His son, known as Benjani Jr., signed a professional contract with Yeovil Town in October 2022, having previously been part of Portsmouth's academy.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United decided against signing Dutch star after striker now their priority

Manchester United decided against signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo with the Dutch international completing his move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. After Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback, Liverpool turned their attention to the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool have completed the signing of Gakpo on a deal keeping him at the club until 2028.
Yardbarker

Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder

Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
BBC

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao

Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to huge Liverpool transfer

The Premier League returned after its international break for the FIFA World Cup on Boxing Day. After a long day of soccer, everyone was delighted. But there was more to discuss as fireworks went off in the transfer market. Liverpool F.C. pulled off a coup as they acquired PSV winger...
theScore

Benzema's agent: Forward was fit for World Cup knockout stage

Karim Benzema's agent says the forward was fit and available to play in the World Cup knockout rounds after overcoming a thigh injury but wasn't selected because he was sent home prematurely by France. The Real Madrid star withdrew from Didier Deschamps' squad after France's medical staff discovered the issue...
The Guardian

Norwich sack Dean Smith as Championship promotion hopes falter

Norwich have sacked their manager, Dean Smith, following a poor run of results and increasing anger from supporters. Norwich slipped to a third defeat in four Championship matches on Boxing Day to leave the club fifth in the table but with only a three-point buffer to 16th. Norwich have won...
BBC

Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle: Eddie Howe allowing Magpies fans to 'dream'

"I have no problem with the supporters dreaming of what we can achieve." Eddie Howe may be allowing the Newcastle faithful to let their imaginations run wild, but the Magpies boss is remaining grounded for now. Newcastle sit second and are the Premier League's form team after winning six games...
AFP

Man Utd make bright start to life without Ronaldo

Manchester United made a positive start to life without Cristiano Ronaldo as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial stepped out from the Portuguese's shadow to score in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Hennessey also stood firm to block from Martial and Rashford from close range, but United finally got the third goal they deserved three minutes from time.
Yardbarker

Liverpool officially confirm Cody Gakpo signing in best way possible

Liverpool have recreated the famous Virgil van Dijk signing post with their announcement of the transfer of PSV’s Cody Gakpo to the Reds following a successful medical. The Dutch international – who found the back of the net three times in five games for Louis van Gaal’s men during the World Cup – was picture in front of a Christmas tree at the AXA training centre after completing the relevant documentation for a deal.
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy