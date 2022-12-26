14 famous footballers' sons looking to make it big

Poor Alfe-Inge Haaland. A competent Premier League player who won 34 caps for Norway is now most famous for being the dad of Erling.

The Manchester City striker has already had a better career than his dad, with all due respect to the former City, Leeds and Nottingham Forest midfielder. But what about other sons of famous footballers?

Here are 14 players aged 21 or under looking to follow in their fathers' footsteps...

Etienne Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o celebrates a goal during his time at Barcelona (Image credit: Getty)

One of the greatest African footballers of all time, Samuel Eto'o enjoyed a magnificent career with the likes of Real Mallorca, Barcelona and Inter ( Everton , less so).

Two of his brothers, David and Etienne, are also footballers, and Samuel has a son who is now taking his first steps in the game. Etienne Eto'o had a trial with Benfica in 2021, before signing his first professional deal with fellow Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes this year.

Khephren Thuram

Italy-born Khephren Thuram plays for Nice in Ligue 1 (Image credit: Getty)

A World Cup, European Championship and UEFA Cup winner during his playing days, Lilian Thuram is France's all-time record appearance maker with 142 caps. His first son Marcus clearly inherited dad's talent: the Borussia Monchengladbach forward has an outside chance of being included in Didier Deschamps' squad for Qatar.

Just over three years younger than Marcus, Khephren Thuram is a regular for France's Under-21s. Born in Italy while Lilian was playing for Parma, Khephren is a key part of Lucien Favre's Nice team.

Isaac Drogba

Isaac Drogba (left) is pictured with his brother Kieran and dad Didier (Image credit: Getty)

A Chelsea legend who won virtually everything there is to win at Stamford Bridge, Didier Drogba is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history.

His son, Isaac, was part of Chelsea 's youth setup until 2018, when he joined French outfit Guingamp. The centre-forward spent a few months with Caratese in the Italian lower leagues last year, and is now turning out for Portuguese side Coimbra.

Harvey Neville

Harvey Neville is looking to follow in Phil's footsteps (Image credit: Getty)

When Phil Neville joined Valencia as a coach in 2015, he brought his son Harvey with him. The youngster, who like his dad can play at full-back or in midfield, later spent three years on Manchester United 's books.

Neville Jr. again followed his dad to Inter Miami in 2021. After 18 appearances for the club's second team, the 20-year-old was brought into the senior squad for the 2022 campaign.

Romeo Beckham

Romeo Beckham plays for Inter Miami II in the US (Image credit: Getty)

Plying his trade alongside Neville at Inter Miami is a man with an even more famous dad. Romeo, the second of David Beckham's three sons, once spent a few months on the books of Arsenal , and he is now playing for the MLS club's second team.

Inter Miami, of course, are part-owned by the former England captain. Romeo may one day feel the need to escape from his father's considerable shadow.

Theo Zidane

Theo Zidane currently plays for Real Madrid Castilla (Image credit: Getty)

One of the most significant figures in the history of Real Madrid , Zinedine Zidane will always be associated with the Blancos more than any other club. And although he stepped down from his role as Madrid manager in 2021, the Zidane clan still has representation at the Bernabeu.

That is courtesy of Theo, a promising midfielder who plays for Real Madrid Castilla. His two older brothers are professional footballers too: fellow midfielder Enzo is at Fuenlabrada and Luca is a goalkeeper for Eibar.

Andri Gudjohnsen

Former Chelsea striker Eidur Gudjohnsen has three footballing sons (Image credit: Getty)

Papa Eidur Gudjohnsen is familiar to football fans from his successful spells at Bolton, Chelsea and Barcelona, plus short stints at Tottenham, Stoke and Fulham. But he hails from proper football stock: his own dad was an Icelandic international, too – Eidur made his debut as a substitute for Arnor in 1996 – and his brother came up through Swansea's youth system.

Now he has three sons in the sport as well. Eldest Sveinn Aron plays for IF Elfsborg, youngest Daniel Tristan is in Malmo's academy, while middle child Andri Lucas is a striker currently plying his trade at IFK Norrkoping in Sweden. He spent time in both Barcelona and Real Madrid's youth setups, even making the senior squad for Real Madrid's Champions League campaign in 2021.

Aged 20, Andri has 12 caps for Iceland and two goals to his name.

James Carragher

James Carragher is on the books of Wigan Athletic (Image credit: Getty)

A boyhood Everton fan, Jamie Carragher became a Liverpool legend during a one-club career which saw him play 737 times for the Reds. His son James spent six years in the club's academy but was let go in 2017.

Picked up by Wigan, Carragher Jr. made his professional debut for the Latics in August 2021. A 6ft 4in centre-back, the 20-year-old is currently on loan at Oldham in the National League.

Gio Reyna

Gio Reyna has played almost 100 games for Borussia Dortmund (Image credit: Getty)

A United States international, Reyna was also eligible to represent England due to his birthplace of Sunderland. His dad Claudio was playing for the Black Cats at the time; the midfielder also turned out for Bayer Leverkusen, Rangers , Manchester City and New York Red Bulls during his career.

His son Giovanni came through the New York City academy before moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2019. He has since made 86 appearances for the German giants and won 14 caps for his country.

Maurizio Pochettino

Maurizio Pochettino spent the 2021/22 season with Watford (Image credit: Getty)

Mauricio Pochettino is known for his managerial exploits these days, but he had an excellent playing career with the likes of of Espanyol, PSG and the Argentina national team.

His son Maurizio spent time at the academies of Southampton and Tottenham while his dad was the first-team manager of both clubs. After spending last term at Watford, the 21-year-old joined Spanish side Gimnastic in the summer.

Maxim Gullit

Maxim Gullit is the son of Netherlands legend Ruud (Image credit: Getty)

Ruud Gullit was one of the best footballers of his generation. A title winner with three different clubs, the Dutchman also lifted two European Cups with AC Milan and Euro '88 with the Netherlands.

His son Maxim would do well to match his father's achievements in the game, but the Cambuur defender comes from rich footballing stock: his mum Estelle is a niece of the late, great Johan Cruyff.

Daniel Maldini

Daniel Maldini comes from rich footballing stock (Image credit: Getty)

When Daniel Maldini made his AC Milan debut in 2020, he was the third generation of his family to play for the Italian giants, after grandad Cesare and father Paolo. But unlike those two club greats, the youngest Maldini is not a defender but an attacking midfielder.

He has made 24 appearances for the Rossoneri in total but is spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Spezia.

Charlie Savage

Charlie Savage made his Manchester United debut last season (Image credit: Getty)

Robbie Savage was on co-commentary duty for BT Sport when his son Charlie made his Manchester United debut in 2021. "What a proud day for my boy... what a day for me, his mother, his grandparents," an emotional dad said as the young midfielder entered the Old Trafford pitch.

A Wales Under-21 international, Savage Jr. plays in the same midfield position as his dad - although the 19-year-old insists he's less tenacious and more technically gifted than the old man.

Benjani Jr.

Benjani Mwaruwari played for four clubs in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty)

Benjani played for four Premier League clubs - Portsmouth, Manchester City, Blackburn and Sunderland - between 2006 and 2011. The striker went on to represent two clubs in South Africa, before hanging up his boots in 2014.

His son, known as Benjani Jr., signed a professional contract with Yeovil Town in October 2022, having previously been part of Portsmouth's academy.