Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County

About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning.

Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue.

Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott in Greensburg and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Greensburg to provide temporary accommodations for any affected customers who needs a warm place to stay.

Affected customers can contact one of the two hotels to secure a room, and Columbia Gas will cover any room expenses they incur.

Technicians are on site and continue to make repairs. Once repairs have been completed, Columbia Gas crews will go door-to-door to perform safety checks and relight natural gas appliances for all affected customers.

For customers not home during the service restoration process, door hangers will be left at their homes informing them of the outage and requesting they call Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332 for a service technician to be dispatched to restore service to their homes.

