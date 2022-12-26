ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Anyone knows who to call for a heat emergency on Xmas holiday in Tacoma?

Ask Tacoma
 3 days ago
Our heat typically works but of course this morning our thermostat decided to stop working-we’ve done everything from trying to reset it to putting in brand new batteries. You can’t open it up to get to the exposed part it seems like it’s sealed shut somehow and now our heat won’t turn on.

We’ve called the landlord and the emergency line - no answer (probably because it’s Christmas holiday)

311 can take weeks - any idea on what to do? Thanks for suggestions!

