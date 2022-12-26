Read full article on original website
Family loses everything after fire destroys Elkmont home on Christmas Eve
The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the single digits, and one Limestone County family's attempts to keep warm may have led to them losing everything.
indherald.com
Home destroyed by fire; dog sought in aftermath
HUNTSVILLE | A Ditney Trail home was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening, and the community was rallying to assist its owners on Wednesday. The two-story, wood-structure home was completely destroyed in the 9 p.m. blaze. Located in the 500 block of Ditney Trail, the home was owned by Dianna Massey, who owns and operates Integrity Tax & Bookkeeping in Oneida.
WAFF
Single vehicle fire causes lane blockage on U.S. 72
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car fire that happened on Tuesday afternoon has caused road blockage, ALEA officials say. The single-vehicle fire has caused the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126 to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue...
WAAY-TV
Northbound Memorial Parkway access road shut down after Huntsville wreck
---- Huntsville Police shut down the northbound Parkway Access road south of University Drive after a wreck. It's unclear how long the closure will last. Huntsville Police ask you avoid the area. We are working to learn more about the wreck. We'll update this story as we learn more information.
WAAY-TV
Residents at Huntsville apartment complex left without water for 5 days and counting
Freezing cold temperatures over the holiday weekend caused water issues and busted pipes throughout North Alabama. For those who live in an apartment complex, the speed at which pipes can be repaired is often left to management. Many residents of The Reserve at Research Park have been without water for...
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County road reopens after 2-vehicle crash
4:44 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is open once again. The lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829 are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 2:38 p.m., and troopers say the lanes "will be closed for an...
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in North Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities is responding to two power outages in North Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.
WHNT-TV
State officials talk road conditions after icy conditions
The road conditions here in the Shoals have thankfully stayed pretty safe, but in other areas around Huntsville, there has been an extremely high number of wrecks. State officials talk road conditions after icy conditions. The road conditions here in the Shoals have thankfully stayed pretty safe, but in other...
WAFF
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road
Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. Treating season affective disorder. Updated: 8 hours ago. Experts say that staying in...
One person dead, three injured after two vehicle accident in Limestone County
A two-vehicle crash in Limestone County left one dead on Wednesday morning.
WAFF
Huntsville home considered a total loss after large fire the day after Christmas
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville home went up in flames the day after Christmas, and Fire Chief, Jay Gates with Huntsville Fire explains the house is a “total loss.”. Fortunately, Gates says no one was in the house after a search was performed, and there are no injuries to report.
One person dead in Christmas night house fire, coroner confirms
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that one person was killed in the fire at a home on Easter Ferry Road in the Lester community.
256today.com
Couple with ATV rides to the rescue in South Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE — Hundreds of people across North Alabama were left stranded Monday night after unexpected black ice coated much of the Tennessee Valley. One of the worst hit areas was Cecil Ashburn Drive over Huntsville Mountain. With the roads impassable and first responders unable to reach stranded motorists, one Huntsville couple stepped up to help.
WAFF
Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
Portions of Lincoln County need to Boil Water
Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn., should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county’s emergency management agency (EMA). On Tuesday, the EMA issued a “Drinking Water Warning” for residents in the Hot Rock, Skinem, and Unity communities.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville-Madison County EMA: All roads now open after ice-related closures
At 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency reported that all roads in Huntsville and Madison are open once again. Many have been closed since late Monday due to ice on the roads. Shaded portions of roads may have patches of ice so please continue to use caution.
WAAY-TV
Caring for your car after it drives on wintry roads with salt
After winter weather your car may need a major cleanup. The salt mixture that's put on the road after a snow or ice storm could alter the cosmetic look of your car overtime. The owner of Kevin's Auto Shop said you should get your car a good wash to avoid it rusting.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police Department reopens Cecil Ashburn Drive
Cecil Ashburn Drive is now open after being closed due to icy conditions and abandoned vehicles. Vehicles blocking lanes of travel have been moved to the Land Trust parking lot. People are asked to please move their vehicles from Governors Drive by 2 p.m. to ease traffic in the area.
WAFF
Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a Christmas night house fire in Limestone County. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, emergency officials were called to a home on Easter Ferry Rd. around 10:30 p.m. on December 25. First responders located one person dead in the home.
