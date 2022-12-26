ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

indherald.com

Home destroyed by fire; dog sought in aftermath

HUNTSVILLE | A Ditney Trail home was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening, and the community was rallying to assist its owners on Wednesday. The two-story, wood-structure home was completely destroyed in the 9 p.m. blaze. Located in the 500 block of Ditney Trail, the home was owned by Dianna Massey, who owns and operates Integrity Tax & Bookkeeping in Oneida.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Single vehicle fire causes lane blockage on U.S. 72

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car fire that happened on Tuesday afternoon has caused road blockage, ALEA officials say. The single-vehicle fire has caused the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126 to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County road reopens after 2-vehicle crash

4:44 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is open once again. The lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829 are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 2:38 p.m., and troopers say the lanes "will be closed for an...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

State officials talk road conditions after icy conditions

The road conditions here in the Shoals have thankfully stayed pretty safe, but in other areas around Huntsville, there has been an extremely high number of wrecks. State officials talk road conditions after icy conditions. The road conditions here in the Shoals have thankfully stayed pretty safe, but in other...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road

Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. Treating season affective disorder. Updated: 8 hours ago. Experts say that staying in...
MOORESVILLE, AL
256today.com

Couple with ATV rides to the rescue in South Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — Hundreds of people across North Alabama were left stranded Monday night after unexpected black ice coated much of the Tennessee Valley. One of the worst hit areas was Cecil Ashburn Drive over Huntsville Mountain. With the roads impassable and first responders unable to reach stranded motorists, one Huntsville couple stepped up to help.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
On Target News

Portions of Lincoln County need to Boil Water

Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn., should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county’s emergency management agency (EMA). On Tuesday, the EMA issued a “Drinking Water Warning” for residents in the Hot Rock, Skinem, and Unity communities.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Caring for your car after it drives on wintry roads with salt

After winter weather your car may need a major cleanup. The salt mixture that's put on the road after a snow or ice storm could alter the cosmetic look of your car overtime. The owner of Kevin's Auto Shop said you should get your car a good wash to avoid it rusting.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police Department reopens Cecil Ashburn Drive

Cecil Ashburn Drive is now open after being closed due to icy conditions and abandoned vehicles. Vehicles blocking lanes of travel have been moved to the Land Trust parking lot. People are asked to please move their vehicles from Governors Drive by 2 p.m. to ease traffic in the area.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a Christmas night house fire in Limestone County. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, emergency officials were called to a home on Easter Ferry Rd. around 10:30 p.m. on December 25. First responders located one person dead in the home.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

