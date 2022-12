In FX’s The Patient, Domhnall Gleeson plays a foodie named Sam Fortner who has a voracious appetite for killing — so he kidnaps his therapist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) and chains him in his basement for round-the-clock analysis. It’s a recipe for disaster, and Gleeson — perhaps best known for playing General Hux in the Star Wars franchise — is a master at serving up the scares. DEADLINE: When showrunner-writers Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg first cast you, did they let you know how it was going to end? GLEESON: No. The scripts were wonderful, and a lot of the conversations we...

