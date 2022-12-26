Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum: Coin Bureau Believes ‘The Future for ETH Is So, So Bright’
The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” says that if the Shanghai upgrade goes well, “2023 could be a really big year for Ethereum and for ETH.”. According to a report by The Block, at Ethereum Core Devs Meeting #151, which was held...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
cryptopotato.com
Another Crypto Company Dismisses 40% of its Employees to Survive the Bear Market
The Octopus Network will trim the size of its team by 40% and reduce the salaries of its remaining employees. Octopus Network – a multichain crypto network supporting Web3 applications – will lay off 40% of its staff members to ensure its survival amidst the ongoing crypto winter.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
CoinDesk
Binance Failing to Get US Exchange Listings for BNB Is Yellow Flag for Crypto Analysts
Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume, has been the focus of crypto-market speculation in recent weeks after blockchain watchers detected billions of dollars of deposit outflows, the company’s auditor begged off and reports emerged the company might be under investigation by U.S. authorities. Such anxieties...
cryptoglobe.com
$ATOM: Coin Bureau Host Gives 4 Reasons For Being So Bullish on Cosmos
The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” explained in a recent interview why he is so bullish on $ATOM, the native coin of proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain Cosmos. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, in an episode of YouTube series “Altcoin Daily” that...
CoinDesk
Solana DeFi Project Mercurial to Relaunch as 'Meteora,' Replace MER Token
Decentralized finance (DeFi) trading project Mercurial plans to relaunch as “Meteora,” issue a new token to nearly all MER holders and expand its trading lineup in an aggressive attempt to distance itself from Sam Bankman-Fried’s fallen empire. The stablecoin exchange’s planned rebrand has major ramifications for owners...
msn.com
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Disney, And Schiff Says MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Buys A Sign Of Desperation
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. With 2022 coming to a close, the much-anticipated Santa Claus rally didn't come to fruition, as markets remained muted ahead of Christmas. The year's final full week of trading resulted in the S&P 500 finishing 0.20% lower, the Nasdaq Composite dropping by 1.94%, and the Dow nudging 0.86% higher to end the week.
bitcoinist.com
Analyst Picks a For 10x Portfolio: Quant (QNT), OKB (OKB), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Quant (QNT), OKB (OKB), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are projects worth taking a look at for a 10x portfolio performance, according to an analyst. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) was the most promising due to its utility and revolutionary approach to venture capital. The native token, ORBN, has rallied by over 805% during its current presale, with analysts expecting 60x returns from ORBN. These picks highlight the potential for significant returns as we come out of the crypto winter.
astaga.com
7 of the Top Cryptos to Buy Now: Ultimate Growth in 2023
Whereas figuring out the place to place your cash within the present bear market could be difficult, many take into account a number of tasks the highest cryptos to purchase now. Because the crypto market traits decrease, it may appear counterintuitive to start out rising your portfolio now. However, these downturns comprise some superb funding alternatives. This text will discover seven promising tasks and clarify why 2023 could possibly be their finest yr but.
crypto-economy.com
How To Start Mining Cryptocurrencies: A Beginners Guide
Cryptocurrencies have become a craze and are being talked about everywhere. From bloggers to news channels, everyone seems to have an opinion on cryptocurrencies and how they will shape the future of money. But what exactly is Cryptocurrency, Mining Cryptocurrencies and Starting a Cryptocurrency Wallet? If you’ve heard anything about them, then it must have been because of the insane rise of some particular ones like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that can be transferred from person to person without the need for a central bank. The price of these virtual currencies fluctuates constantly as new investors come in and new traders cash out. However, it’s proved to be an exciting investment option that has captivated many amateur investors. Here we’ll run you through everything you need to know before getting started with cryptos:
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer Hints at Imminent Release of Highly Anticipated Layer-2 Solution Shibarium
One of the key developers behind meme crypto Shiba Inu (SHIB) is hinting that the release of the much-anticipated SHIB layer-2 blockchain is near. The pseudonymous developer known as Shytoshi Kusama tells his 864,000 Twitter followers that Shibarium will be arriving “very soon.”. “Happy Holidays to more than half...
cryptoglobe.com
Gokhshtein Media Founder Says He Is Going to Add to His $XRP Holdings
On Tuesday (27 December 2022), entrepreneur David Gokhshtein, who is Founder and Chairman of crypto-focused media outlet Gokhshtein Media, talked about his plans to buy more $XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The popular crypto influencer told his nearly 700K Twitter followers:. “Alright — first thing I’m...
u.today
3 Projects at Cardano (ADA) to Keep Eye On
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
Bank of England Deputy Governor: Investing in Crypto Is Effectively Same As Gambling
In a recent interview, Sir Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor for Financial Stability at Bank of England (BoE), shared his thoughts on crypto and how it should be regulated. According to his BoE bio, Sir Jon Cunliffe “became Deputy Governor for Financial Stability on 1 November 2013.” He is “a member of the Bank’s Financial Policy and Monetary Policy Committees, the Bank’s Court of Directors and the Prudential Regulation Committee.”
