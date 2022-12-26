Winter is a time where blood donations are in short supply and the America Red Cross is hosting a blood drive this afternoon until 4:00 P.M. at the Bethlehem General Baptist Church located at 9 West Jefferson Street. To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, and not have donated in the last 8 weeks. If you cannot make it to today’s blood drive, another drive will be held Friday at the Knox County Public Library from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO