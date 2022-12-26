Read full article on original website
Alices Fall to Heritage Hills
The Vincennes Lincoln Alices in the first round of the Perry Spencer Classic fell to Heritage Hills 65-41. Heritage Hills started the game on an 18-0 run and The Alices were down 35-10 at the half, but outscored Heritage Hills in the 2nd half 31-30. Luke Hall led the Alices with 15 points in the loss. The Alices are back in action against South Spencer this evening. Game time is set for 6;30. You can catch that game on 92.1 WZDM and wzdm.com.
Camp Arthur To Get Disk Golf Course
Knox County will be getting a new disk golf course in 2023. The course will be at Camp Arthur down by the lake. Austin Sievers and Tyler Sanders are co-designing the course. Sievers says that the course will be open for all ages and skill levels. There is currently a...
North Knox Falls to Danville
The North Knox Warriors are now 1-8 after falling to Danville 78-45. After 1 quarter, Danville jumped out to a 19-9 lead over North Knox and never looked back as they led 40-22 at halftime, and 68-37 after 3 quarters. North Knox was led in scoring by Mason Lyons with...
Area Sports for Thursday
It was a tough day on Wednesday for both the Vincennes Lincoln and North Knox Boys basketball teams. At the Perry Spencer Tournament at Heritage Hills…the Alices lost to the home team 65-41 and to South Spencer in the consolation bracket 66-46. Lincoln returns to action on Friday at 3pm at Tell City to face the winless Marksman for seventh place.
Local Sports for 12/28/22
Brownstown Central trimmed South Knox 57-51 to claim third place at the Bobcat of Daviess County Tournament. Dakota Candler led 6-3 South Knox with 19 points with Sam Singleton added 13. Purdue commit Jack Benter scored 38 for the Braves. North Daviess captured the tournament championship, outlasting Fort Wayne Blackhawk...
GSH Board Meets At Noon
The Good Samaritan Hospital Board of Governors is set to meet at noon today. In that meeting, the board will look to approve the code of conduct booklet, approve the removal of provisional status of 2 doctors from the staff, and approve revisions to newborn coverage language. Officials will also approve the 2023 budget and go over the financial report for November.
KCPL Hosting Blood Drive Friday
Winter is a time where blood donations are in short supply and the America Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on Friday from 11 AM until 5 PM at the Knox County Public Library. At the site, they will be accepting normal blood donations as well as power red cell donations. To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, and not have donated in the last 8 weeks.
Red Cross Seeking Blood Donations Today and Friday in Vincennes
Winter is a time where blood donations are in short supply and the America Red Cross is hosting a blood drive this afternoon until 4:00 P.M. at the Bethlehem General Baptist Church located at 9 West Jefferson Street. To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, and not have donated in the last 8 weeks. If you cannot make it to today’s blood drive, another drive will be held Friday at the Knox County Public Library from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
1 Injured In I-69 Accident At Pike/Daviess County Line
Indiana State Police were called out to an accident involving a semi and 3 other vehicles on I-69 Tuesday at the Pike/Daviess County Line. Details are limited at this time, but one person was injured in the accident that took place around 9:00 in the morning.
ISP Makes 2 DUI Arrests in Knox County
Indiana State Police made 2 OVI arrests in Knox County Wednesday into Thursday. Just after midnight, officials booked 30-year-old De-Ett Ramsey of Vincennes. According to ISP, Ramsey was pulled over after failing to stop at a traffic signal. Further tests revealed she was driving at a blood alcohol level of .30, almost 4 times Indiana’s legal limit. Ramsey is in the Knox County Jail, where she is being held on $4,000 bond in the Knox County Jail.
Southern Knox County Crash Under Investigation
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle crash in southern Knox County Wednesday in which two Sullivan County residents were injured. The Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Jeremy Figg of Sullivan was driving eastbound on Mays Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle. The car ramped the levee at Plass Ditch and landed on the road on the opposite side of the levee sending it airborne on the left side of the iron bridge and into the embankment on the far side of the ditch.
Veale Board of Trustees To Meet Tuesday
The Veale Board of Trustees in Daviess County will be holding a meeting on Tuesday of next week. That meeting will be held at the Trustee’s office, located at 1048 E. 500 S. in Washington. On the agenda is the election of officers for the new year. The meeting is open to the public.
Vincennes Police Make Meth Related Arrest
Vincennes City Police arrested 45-year-old Matthew McKay on Friday on charges of Possession of Meth, and on an Out-of-County Hold. McKay is being held at the Knox County Jail without bond.
Daviess County Arrests Man On Weapons and Drug Charges
Daviess County Sheriff’s Officials arrested 35-year-old Michael Scott Jarvis around 9:30 Tuesday on chargers of Possession of a Weapon by a Serious Violent Felon, Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe, and for Dealing in Cocaine. Jarvis is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
Death Investigation at Vigo County Jail
An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at the Vigo County Jail. 29-year-old Adam Bryant was found unresponsive in his cell by himself early Sunday morning. Foul play is not suspected. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.
