Related
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fatal slow-to-act error in Buffalo winter storm
What’s worse — a governor who obsesses over natural disasters, and isn’t shy about exercising the full power of the state, and then some, to lessen their harm, or a governor who minimizes a storm’s potential impact until it’s too late? With at least 37 people dead in Christmas weekend’s Buffalo snowstorm, New Yorkers are grimly learning of a big difference between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Hochul: a failure to issue a firm travel ban before the storm hit cost lives. Whether a hurricane or a blizzard, there’s one easy rule about storms: if you don’t live in an evacuation...
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
WKBW-TV
USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
foxbaltimore.com
PHOTOS: Massive snowstorm hits Buffalo, 8-12" of snow expected through Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WUTV/TND) — Snow is still falling in Buffalo as emergency responders continue to react to the Christmas weekend deadly blizzard. In a press conference Monday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported 25 storm-related fatalities confirmed by the Medical Examiner's office. He issued warnings against shoveling snow and traveling outside, as a travel ban is still in effect for many Buffalo communities.
WILX-TV
8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
cnycentral.com
More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm
Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
cnycentral.com
Central NY counties help their neighbors to the west as post-blizzard operations continue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — First responders from all over Central New York are making the trek to Erie County to assist in the recovery from the deadly blizzard that devastated the region. Many of these crews are coming from Onondaga County where the storm was narrowly avoided. The Commissioner of...
wnypapers.com
Hochul provides Monday update on storm, state efforts; says portions of thruway 'remain closed until further notice'
Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed the media Monday afternoon, providing an update on state efforts to assist Western New York with the aftermath of the weekend blizzard. She said, in part:. “We have been through a lot of wars together, and this blizzard is the one for the ages. Certainly, it...
cnycentral.com
Mayor provides update on snow removal efforts in Buffalo
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown provides an update on snow removal efforts in the days following the Blizzard of 2022. County Executive Poloncarz is reporting additional outside help coming in to support efforts in the county. 100 military police and additional troopers assisted with traffic control and ticketing in Buffalo for anyone violating the travel ban. We know at least 15 troopers from Central New York were deployed to assist. New Jersey State Police are coming into downstate New York to supplement those troopers being diverted to Buffalo.
Buffalo police launch anti-looting unit amid deadly winter storm: 'You’re destroying your community'
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia launched an anti-looting unit to crack down on theft in the wake of a deadly winter storm that buried the city.
New York State Thruway, major highways, reopens after closure from storm
The highways reopening include the New York State Thruway, border crossings, I-290, I-990, and Routes 400 and 219 are now re-opened.
cnycentral.com
NYS Thruway closure remains in effect from Henrietta to Pennsylvania border
Rochester, N.Y. — The NYS Thruway from exit 46 in Henrietta to the Pennsylvania state border remains closed on Monday, after deadly blizzard conditions slammed the area. Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend. The...
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
chautauquatoday.com
Winter storm death toll climbs to 25 in Erie County
Erie County remains paralyzed on Monday from a massive winter storm that brought up to 4 feet of snow. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that in addition to 13 confirmed deaths on Sunday, the Erie County Department of Health Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total for the blizzard to 25 deaths countywide. The National Weather Service says Erie County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm Tuesday. Lake effect snow will produce additional accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The New York State Thruway remains closed in both directions from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania state line. As of 7 am Monday, a driving ban is still in effect for the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna and the towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Evans, Hamburg, Orchard Park and West Seneca. It has been lifted for all other towns in Erie County.
Buffalo-area sheriff admits authorities ‘absolutely’ could have better handled blizzard that left 33 dead
A top Erie County official admitted Tuesday that authorities could have “absolutely’’ done a better job handling the upstate weekend blizzard that left at least 33 people dead. Critics have battered officials over everything from issuing a travel ban just 41 minutes before it took effect Friday — leaving many motorists trapped on the road as the deadly conditions quickly grew worse — to failing to call in the National Guard soon enough. Authorities have fired back that the superstorm and the killer chaos it wreaked were effectively an act of God. “When we were told that we were going to have a...
‘Stay home’: Gov. Hochul, state officials, give briefing on winter storm in Buffalo
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that 25 deaths have occurred in Erie County as a result of the storm.
Multiple vehicles impacted during accident on Glenwood and Dewey Ave; one vehicle involved was stolen
The RPD says they responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident involving multiple cars Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Glenwood Ave and Dewey Ave.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
Buffalo Woman Checks Attic During Historic Blizzard To Find Inches of Snow Inside the House
A Buffalo New York woman discovered a horrifying sight in her home recently after a major blizzard hit the area. According to reports, the mother checked her attic as the storm was raging outside. Unfortunately, the blizzard conditions weren’t going to be staying out of the home entirely. The snow found its way inside of the woman’s New York state home.
Erie County, Buffalo defend snowmobile policy during storm
“Erie County has access to snowmobiles and can request them, as needed, but I think we’re forgetting the fact that no one could go out [in the height of the storm],” said Dan Neaverth, Jr. on WBEN Tuesday morning.
