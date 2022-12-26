ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Eve Hewson: Fans rally around actor as she shares post about being the ‘nepotism baby’ of a famous father

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02c9O5_0juaqDMB00

Fans have rallied around Eve Hewson after the actor spoke out about the “privilege” of having a famous father, U2 star Bono .

Hewson, 31, made her television debut in the 2014 series The Knick by Steven Soderbergh.

She has since starred in a number of TV shows and films, including the critically acclaimed comedy series Bad Sisters , and last year’s Behind Her Eyes on Netflix.

In recent weeks, there has been much discussion about “nepotism babies” – a term used to describe the many celebrities descended from establishment stars.

Examples include Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose, Denzel Washington’s son David, and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke who is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

Hewson is the daughter of the singer Bono and activist and businesswoman Alison Hewson.

Writing on Twitter on Saturday (24 December), the actor addressed the ongoing conversation surrounding nepotism babies.

“For those of you who have just tuned into my existence, I am asked about my privilege a lot. And I have always been very keen to state how much my father’s name helped me get a start in acting,” she wrote. “I am beyond grateful for the opportunities I’ve had in my life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZ8C9_0juaqDMB00

She added: “I chose to make a few jokes about it this round. So please don’t take my tweets too seriously. I’m just having the craic. And if I can’t laugh at myself… well, then I really am a privileged c***.”

“And to the Twitter bots and girlos calling me a spoiled brat… please don’t forget to have a sense of humour in life. And try to be kind. We all need a little bit more kindness in the world. Much love xx.”

On 20 December, Hewson had joked that she was offended after seemingly not being included in New York Magazine ’s recent cover story about nepotism babies.

“Actually pretty devastated i’m not featured in the nepo baby article like haven’t they seen my hit show Bad Sisters ??? The NERVE,” she tweeted.

Fans have rallied around Hewson and showed their support for her in the comments on her recent post.

Bad Sisters was AMAZE. Couldn’t care less what original access you may have had. Great work is great work,” said one person.

Another added: “Using your network is how most people get started in life. Some people have better connections than others. So what? You are a great actor and you deserve the credit for that.”

“Fair play to you, Eve. So many children of famous people are not as honest or down-to-earth as you,” said someone else. “I love your work, by the way. You’re very talented.”

One person wrote: “Your father’s anime may have opened doors, but you still have to do the work.”

You can read The Independent ’s five-star review of Bad Sisters , which stars Hewson opposite Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff, here .

Kate Hudson, the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, recently spoke about the debate during an interview with The Independent .

She said that she does not “really care” about the discourse, adding that she thinks there are other industries where nepotism is more common. You can read the full interview here .

Comments / 8

Nero Hudson
2d ago

oh hon just enjoy the ride because facts are that your famous fathers name is what gets you through the doors....now your talent keeps you there

Reply(2)
6
Matthew Lewis
1d ago

nepotism is in every industry. entertainment is just more public than say being an electrician or chef. for example

Reply
2
Related
People

Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant

"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," said the soon-to-be mom of four of her lunch from Stein's Market and Deli Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well. The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread." The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
People

Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans’ Sweater in ‘Knives Out’

The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans’ attire in the first movie. During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans’ character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement. More from...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
The Independent

Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
People

Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem

"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family.  The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
SheKnows

Elizabeth Taylor's First Authorized Biography Gives a Horrifying Glimpse Into Her Toxic Marriage to Eddie Fisher

When you think about Elizabeth Taylor, a few things instantly come to mind, like her legendary acting in films like Cleopatra and Father of the Bride, and her bombshell love life. New York Times bestselling author Kate Andersen Brower just released the first authorized biography on Taylor called Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon, and quite a few other layers to the iconic actress have come to light. With access to over 7,000 personal letters and over 250 interviews, Brower is giving fans a glimpse that no one has had before, including on Taylor’s controversial-turned-toxic marriage to...
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Visibly Annoyed at Prince William As She Claims He Toyed With Her & Prince Harry's Legal Case: 'It's So Obvious'

Meghan Markle finds her brother-in-law, Prince William, rather annoying.During the final episode of Meghan and husband Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and her lawyer Jenny Afia described the moment the Prince of Wales' legal team interjected in the couple's court case against the Associated Newspapers with accusations of libel for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.Although Meghan initially sued the Daily Mail in 2018, a judge didn't finally rule in her favor until 2021. PRINCE HARRY HAS 'MADE PEACE WITH THE FACT' THAT HE & MEGHAN MARKLE ARE...
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
The Independent

The Independent

998K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy