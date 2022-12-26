Merseyside pub shooting: Woman killed in Wallasey was not targeted, police say

The 26-year-old woman killed in a pub in Wallasey Village, Merseyside , on Christmas Eve was not targeted, police say.

A gunman reportedly opened fire towards the entrance of The Lighthouse at around 23:50 GMT, shooting the woman in the head.

Four men were also injured in the incident, one of whom is still in critical condition.

"She should have had the rest of her life to look forward to. Instead, her family can now only think of what might have been", says Merseyside Police assistant chief constable, Jenny Sims.

