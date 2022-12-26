The fast growth of the DeFi market makes it challenging to identify the most lucrative opportunities. Every day, new protocols emerge, and those that do exist are constantly searching for fresh strategies to remain competitive. With investors seeking higher rates and lower fees, DeFi platforms aim to provide more rewards and better stake incentives. Beefy Finance has become a popular choice when it comes to yield farming. Let’s explore Beefy Finance and how you can use it to earn passive income.

8 HOURS AGO