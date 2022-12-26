ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Homes

This dreamy home makeover has kick-started an interior design career

By Karen Wilson
Real Homes
Real Homes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvVB8_0juap2hE00

After living in their London flat for over 10 years, and with a second baby on the way, Caroline and Stephen Kilgour felt it was time to return to the North East.

"Although we have family in Darlington, we wanted to be in a city," says communications manager turned interior designer Caroline. "We did a few recces and loved the vibe in Heaton, Newcastle. The main street has some lovely shops and restaurants, which swung it."

Profile

The owners Caroline Kilgour, an interior designer
( @room_service_by_caroline ), her husband, Stephen, an education advisor, and their children, Albie and Isabelle
The property A four-bedroom Victorian terrace in Heaton, Newcastle
Project cost £50,000 to £60,000

After selling their home in Streatham, London, the couple moved into rented accommodation in central London until their daughter was born. Fortunately, they found a four-bedroom Victorian house in their preferred area quite quickly. "Everything felt very spacious and light when we walked into the hallway with lovely high ceilings," says Caroline. "We could move in and put our stamp on it without it being a huge fixer-upper."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Px0Vr_0juap2hE00

"To disguise the tired uPVC window and frame, I used chalk paint in a matt finish, which also saved money," says Caroline. Window frame painted in Rainbow The One chalk paint . Tap and built-in microwave, Ikea . Worktop, North East Marble & Granite (Image credit: Katie Lee)

Daughter Isabelle was born in London not long after they bought the house. "It was stressful trying to pack up a flat with a newborn, and there was a heatwave the day we moved — that made the drive fun!" recalls Caroline. "I was desperate to nest and make it ours, so we got cracking straight away."

Faced with "wall-to-wall magnolia", son Albie’s bedroom and the main bedroom were decorated first. A woodburning stove was installed in the living room along with alcove bookshelves before the pair jumped headlong into renovating the kitchen-diner and converting the attic into a guest bedroom and en suite .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohxLn_0juap2hE00

"We loved the log burner in our London flat and wanted to recreate that," says Caroline. "Originally we were going to tile the recess but we loved the raw brick when the gas fire was ripped out. We added the sleeper from a local wood reclamation yard." Grey corner sofa, Ikea . Reclaimed sleeper, Newcastle Wood Recycling . Art print, More or Less mag poster. Cushions made using Designers Guild fabric and Toile fabric, J ohn Lewis & Partners . Wood burner, Fires in Stone (Image credit: Katie Lee)

The five-week project involved adding bi-folds to the dining area and new kitchen, while the top floor needed a new staircase, skylights and steel joists to be classified as a bedroom. The roof was retiled while the scaffolding was up.

"Before the attic was just storage space with a pull-down ladder — you could even see into next door’s attic," says Caroline. A lot of thought went into the new layout. "We initially thought we couldn’t squeeze in an en suite," she explains. "However, the adjustments made to the space to meet building regulations configured the room slightly differently, giving us the space we needed for a shower area ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWiOI_0juap2hE00

" wanted to keep the brickwork of the original chimneys as a feature, which led to an industrial loft feel in here," says Caroline. "The Artist Residence boutique hotels were a big reference point, with a simple palette that lets the raw materials speak." Bedspread, TK Maxx . Bed, Argos . Vintage Habitat lamp with shade in fabric from Absolutely Fabrics . Bedside table, Aldi . Bottle vases, auctions, and antique shops. Rugs, Homesense and Lidl (Image credit: Katie Lee)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BF5xt_0juap2hE00

Caroline made this window into a reading area by painting it blue. "I wanted it to have its own identity rather than being a weird corner," she says. Chair and floor lamp, family heirlooms. Rug, Lidl . Porcelain plinth, Ikea with Habitat globe light. Recess painted in Inchyra Blue, Farrow & Ball (Image credit: Katie Lee)

Rather than snaffle the attic bedroom for themselves, it doubles up as a guest bedroom and Stephen’s office. "We prefer having our bedroom on the same floor as the children," explains Caroline. "It was the best thing  we did as it means we have a whole floor to offer guests."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJjr4_0juap2hE00

"I love the grid tile with contrasting grout  – like a maths book – and slightly retro-looking peachy pink wall tiles in the en suite," says Caroline. "Our joiner made the wooden shelf." Matrix wall tiles in Blossom Pink; and Shapes Hexagon matt black and white mosaic floor tiles , both Topps Tiles . Wood counter, Percy Hudson timber merchant . Basin and tap, Roca (Image credit: Katie Lee)

Although the new kitchen layout is similar, replacing the white uPVC French doors with black bi-folds, updating the back door and replacing the tired cream units with a modern sage green design has made a huge difference. "At first I wanted Crittall windows, but we compromised with black aluminum frames that have a similar vibe and still really maximize the south-west facing light,’ says Caroline. "It’s lovely to have the one main family space where we cook and eat together."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099rnt_0juap2hE00

Buying different handles and adding Quartz worktops has elevated the budget kitchen. "Before it had jazzy tiles, dark teal walls in the kitchen and vivid yellow walls in the dining area," says Caroline. "Now it feels much calmer and lighter." Bodarp kitchen , oven and hood, Ikea. Handles, Amazon . Schumacher Citrus Garden fabric , Absolutely Fabrics (Image credit: Katie Lee)

Throughout the house, the key thread has been mixing old and new. "Ultimately I wanted the décor to be sympathetic to the house," says Caroline. "I like clean lines and classic styles with pops of color. Trusting your instincts is one thing, but mood boards can be really helpful to collate all your ideas and see if things look right together."

Contacts

Builder Complete Renovations North East
Log bur ner Fires in Stone

Having previously been a communications manager, moving home led Caroline to switch careers. During lockdown she started an online interior design business ( @room_service_by_caroline ). "It satisfies my creative interests and gives me flexibility with a young family," she says. "I love helping other people reimagine their rooms." Caroline admits she’s learned a lot from renovating her home. "Planning is everything," she says. "You need to think of every little thing to avoid any last-minute rash decision making."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAh4t_0juap2hE00

Deep blue walls work well with dark wood vintage furniture in Albie’s bedroom. "It was quite bland before, but the power of paint is so transformative," says Caroline. "I updated the headboard of our old bed with red yarn, which cost next to nothing, and a friend made the London Underground throw." Walls painted in Stiffkey Blue and Skylight, Farrow & Ball . Bed, Bensons for Beds . Side table (sprayed red), Ikea . Drawers, family heirloom. London Olympics 2012 poster by Howard Hodgkin . Rug, H&M Home (Image credit: Katie Lee)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdIWZ_0juap2hE00

"I remember loving how light and spacious this bedroom felt when we looked around the house, but again, I knew there was so much scope to make it our own," says Caroline. "Changing the layout was essential to the flow of the room, and I love the restful pink color we went for on the walls." Walls painted in Calamine, Farrow & Ball . Blanket, vintage. Wall lights, Made. Drawers, Ebay . Lamp base, Streatham Antiques . Shade recovered with striped fabric, Absolutely Fabrics (Image credit: Katie Lee)

She has no regrets about moving north either. "We love the area; the
nearby beaches are beautiful, schools are within walking distance and
the city center is on our doorstep," she says. "My sister’s just moved up
to Newcastle, so I definitely think we’ll be here for a long time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ahfnp_0juap2hE00

Caroline removed the pale green and magnolia textured wallpaper during lockdown. "The hall’s one of my favorite areas; I love the calm colors. I’ve added a few antique/charity shop finds, and grasses from the garden." Walls painted in Setting Plaster and Charleston Gray, Farrow & Ball (Image credit: Katie Lee)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U20Js_0juap2hE00

Subscribe to Real Homes magazine Want even more great ideas for your home from the expert team at Real Homes magazine? Subscribe to Real Homes magazine and get great content delivered straight to your door. From inspiring completed projects to the latest decorating trends and expert advice, you'll find everything you need to create your dream home inside each issue. View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
TODAY.com

Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets

We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
Tyla

Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes

A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Real Homes

Real Homes

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether it’s adding an extension, replacing your kitchen, converting your loft, or decorating your living room, Real Homes has all the modern homeowner’s needs covered.

 https://www.realhomes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy