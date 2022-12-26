Read full article on original website
WSLS
30 Days of Hope 2022: Raising awareness for adoption, fostering in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – In Virginia, kids are in crisis and put into foster care due to no fault of their own. But they have an advocate. 10 News Anchor Jenna Zibton works tirelessly all year long investigating the challenges the foster care system faces and revealing the solutions so all of us can help. You’ve seen the stories during the WSLS 10 Kids in Crisis series and 30 Days of Hope, where we profile one child who needs a home every day during the month of November.
List of resources: Help for victims of Domestic Violence in Virginia
News 3 has compiled a list of resources to information for those that may need help from Domestic Violence in Virginia
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center provides essential care for variety of species
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center provides a valuable resource to our hometowns. President Sabrina Garvin joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the center’s mission and explain how people can get involved. In addition to the care, treatment, and rehabilitation of our native...
virginiapublicradio.org
Virginia nursing homes are struggling to stay staffed
2021 was not a good year to work in a nursing home. But it turns out 2022 was worse. According to a recent survey, 4 in 5 nursing home facility directors say they’re still facing difficulty in filling jobs and shifts. Mallory Noe-Payne reports.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Smithfield fights food insecurity with 30,000-pound protein donation
Smithfield Foods donated 30,000 pounds of protein, enough for 120,000 servings, to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to help fight food insecurity in Hampton Roads during the holidays. The donation, which included hams, bacon, lunch meat and smoked sausage, is part of Smithfield's Helping Hungry Homes...
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
Virginia Republican proposes forgiveness for some community college student loans
A Republican delegate from Virginia Beach is proposing a bill that would allow some community college students to get fully-forgivable loans -- but only in certain fields facing shortages.
Women's eNews
Sugar and Spice and Not So Nice: The Roar for Little Girls
It was at first quiet and misty in Lafayette Park across from the White House where several hundred from various groups were gathering – namely Virginia National Organization for Women (NOW), Equal Means Equal, and Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights – but as the raindrops came and a storm brewed so did a clarion call for women’s equal rights and repro rights. Hours later, a stampede of women warriors from all over the country would join our groups, descending onto 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue demanding to be equal in the U.S. Constitution, wanting to remove the restraints of thousands of yearslong second-class citizenship, oppression and worse. With the increase in precipitation, a deafening sound emerged from the women, the marginalized, and our male allies. Of all the protests, rallies, gatherings I have been involved in, I have never heard a sound so concentrated, ear-piercing, and agonizing.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia
Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
WTOP
Report: Cities in Md. and Va. among most generous in the county
People in Silver Spring, Maryland, were definitely in the giving spirit this year. The city came in at No. 3 on GoFundMe’s list of most generous cities in 2022. GoFundMe, a digital crowdfunding platform, compiles an annual end-of-the-year report that measures the amount of money people donate on the platform. Silver Spring also ranked third last year and took the No. 1 spot in 2020.
fox5dc.com
Top-ranked Virginia high school accused of depriving students of merit awards
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - One of the top high schools in Northern Virginia deprived students of the national merit recognition they earned, according to a parent whose son was affected. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology parents are demanding administrators be held accountable. Can you imagine earning a prestigious...
alxnow.com
Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February
Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
WTOP
New Year, new hourly wage for the DMV
The minimum wage for employees in D.C., Virginia and Maryland will go up starting Jan. 1. Under Maryland law, the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.50 an hour to $13.25 an hour. In 2024, the wage is scheduled to increase again, to $14 an hour. Tipped workers in...
The Best Place To Live In Virginia
Virginia offers a variety of lifestyle options, whether you want to live in a big city or in a more remote area. However, here's the best city to live in.
wvtf.org
Should Virginia localities be able to require a license to own pets?
The Virginia General Assembly is about to go to the dogs. Local governments across Virginia have the authority to require a license to own a dog or a cat. And, of course, there's a fine local governments can levy for failing to have all the necessary paperwork. Republican Delegate Tim...
Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
Jamestown willow oaks likely descendants of ancient 17th-century trees living during colonization, Virginia study finds
The study done on historic tree material found it is likely the willow oaks located on the island of Jamestown today are descendants of the same ancient trees that stood when the English colonists settled on the marshy land in 1607.
After 2 possible domestic violence deaths, incidents expected to increase
The holiday season is a joyous time for many. But for victims of domestic violence, this time of year isn't full of Christmas cheer.
Not So Happy Holidays: Driver Charged With Post-Christmas DUI In Virginia, Sheriff Says
The holidays were a little too happy for a driver in Virginia who was busted for alleged impaired driving on I-95 in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.Caroline County resident Dino Davies, 31, of Ruther Glen, was busted for a DUI in Stafford County after he was apprehended for drunkenly driving and spr…
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin announces millions for several industrial revitalization projects in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million will be invested into several industrial revitalization projects across the state on Tuesday. Several areas in our region will be recipients of the funding, including the City of Danville, South Boston, Galax, Buena Vista, Pulaski, and Botetourt County, officials said. More than...
