Taunton, MA

CBS Boston

Woman accused of stabbing, hitting ex-boyfriend with car after he cheated

BOSTON -- A Mattapan woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed and hit her ex-boyfriend with her car, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Lashonda Warner, 27, is being held on $5,000 bail. Boston Police were called to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. on December 23. They found a 28-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound on his abdomen but he would not cooperate with police. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center and, as of Tuesday, was in the ICU.A witness told officers a silver Honda Accord hit the man and two parked cars while doing...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Brockton Woman Left Knife in Sink After Murdering Sons

BROCKTON — A Brockton woman has been sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after a jury found her guilty of murdering her two young sons in a "ritualistic incident" in 2018. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said 48-year-old Latarsha Sanders was convicted yesterday on two counts of first degree murder.
BROCKTON, MA
FUN 107

Brockton Man Who Shot and Killed Blind Man to Be Paroled

BROCKTON — A man convicted of killing a blind man with a shotgun at point-blank range at his home in Brockton in December 1986 will be released on parole again, after he had his parole revoked following multiple arrests in 2009. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in its Dec....
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Authorities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island continue to crack down on catalytic converter thefts with three more suspects arrested

Three more suspects were arrested on Tuesday after authorities from Massachusetts and Rhode Island continue to crack down on catalytic converter thefts in the area. According to Boston Police, just after 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, three suspects were placed in custody as a result of a joint effort from officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) and members of the Massachusetts State Police following their response to a call for a larceny in progress in the area of 15 Devon Street in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Rochester man arrested for drug related charges

ROCHESTER — Rochester resident Michael Reyes, 39, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22 on drug and firearm charges after police conducted a search of his landscaping business in Rochester. Police recovered over 18 grams of cocaine, a firearm, and ammunition at the business, according to a press release from...
ROCHESTER, MA
GoLocalProv

Man Charged With Kidnapping Mother and Daughter in Providence

A 27-year-old man is facing felony kidnapping charges after breaking into a residence in Providence — and holding a mother and her daughter against their will. As GoLocal previously reported, Brian Medina, age 27, was arrested last Friday after he flipped the Mercedes SUV he was driving on Route 10 fleeing from police — and then fled on foot into the adjacent neighborhood.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

K9 Kyro, a Bristol County K9 that had been deployed over 300 times, passes away suddenly

Officials have announced that Bristol County Police K-9 Kyro passed away on Monday. According to James Donovan, Chief of Police for Raynham, Kyro passed away due to sudden illness. An honor service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Angel View Cemetery in Middleborough, which was attended by members of the Raynham Police Department, other area K-9 teams and law enforcement officers from the region. To view a video of the sendoff from the department, click here.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
southarkansassun.com

Man From Massachusetts Held Without Bail After Assaulting 2 Teenage Girls

Michael Fairweather from Massachusetts was held without bail after assaulting two teenage girls. Fairweather’s bail was voided for 90 days for being involved in another assault case, says True Crime Daily. On December 16 at 8:27 p.m., Boston Police received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident. This prompted...
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Dartmouth resident killed in Acushnet crash

DARTMOUTH – A 27-year-old Dartmouth man was killed in an Acushnet bicycle crash Dec. 22, according to social media reports. James Leandre was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a large truck, according to The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DARTMOUTH, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect Arrested After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Roxbury

At about 2:11 PM Monday December 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Ocane Williamson, 34, of Cambridge, MA, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 1990 Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The officers had stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic and equipment violations when they removed the lone occupant, later identified as the suspect, as a result of their investigation on scene. Officers then conducted a pat frisk leading the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun from the suspect’s waistband area as well as two loaded magazines from this left pants pocket.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

